Gartner, Inc. (NYSE:IT) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $1.10 Billion

Analysts expect Gartner, Inc. (NYSE:IT) to report sales of $1.10 billion for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have provided estimates for Gartner’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $1.08 billion to $1.12 billion. Gartner reported sales of $973.10 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 13%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, August 3rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Gartner will report full year sales of $4.50 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $4.37 billion to $4.56 billion. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the business will post sales of $5.09 billion, with estimates ranging from $4.91 billion to $5.19 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Gartner.

Gartner (NYSE:IT) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The information technology services provider reported $2.00 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.05 by $0.95. The company had revenue of $1.10 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.05 billion. Gartner had a return on equity of 50.82% and a net margin of 8.50%. Gartner’s quarterly revenue was up 8.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.20 EPS.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on IT shares. TheStreet upgraded Gartner from a “c+” rating to a “b+” rating in a report on Friday, March 12th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Gartner from $250.00 to $266.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Gartner from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $266.00 price target for the company in a research report on Friday, May 7th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Gartner has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $205.67.

In related news, EVP Alwyn Dawkins sold 6,396 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $226.28, for a total value of $1,447,286.88. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 45,572 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,312,032.16. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CFO Craig Safian sold 1,932 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $231.22, for a total transaction of $446,717.04. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 81,729 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $18,897,379.38. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 60,722 shares of company stock valued at $14,090,952 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 3.60% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust increased its holdings in Gartner by 340.0% during the 4th quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 176 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 136 shares in the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in Gartner by 47.6% during the 4th quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 183 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 59 shares in the last quarter. Kings Point Capital Management bought a new position in Gartner during the 4th quarter worth about $32,000. Childress Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in Gartner during the 4th quarter worth about $33,000. Finally, First Manhattan Co. increased its holdings in Gartner by 47.6% during the 1st quarter. First Manhattan Co. now owns 186 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.76% of the company’s stock.

IT traded down $0.99 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $242.20. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 530,567 shares, compared to its average volume of 615,193. Gartner has a fifty-two week low of $115.86 and a fifty-two week high of $243.94. The company has a quick ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.19. The stock has a market capitalization of $20.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 61.01, a PEG ratio of 2.78 and a beta of 1.59. The business’s 50-day moving average is $227.18.

Gartner announced that its Board of Directors has approved a stock repurchase plan on Tuesday, May 4th that allows the company to buyback $500.00 million in shares. This buyback authorization allows the information technology services provider to reacquire up to 2.4% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are generally a sign that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

Gartner, Inc operates as a research and advisory company in the United States, Canada, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Research, Conferences, and Consulting. The Research segment offers objective insights and advice on the priorities of various leaders in a range of functional areas of the enterprise through reports, briefings, proprietary tools, access to research expert, peer networking services, and membership programs that enable clients to drive organizational performance.

