Gardner Lewis Asset Management L P Takes Position in Xilinx, Inc. (NASDAQ:XLNX)

Gardner Lewis Asset Management L P purchased a new stake in shares of Xilinx, Inc. (NASDAQ:XLNX) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 53,837 shares of the programmable devices maker’s stock, valued at approximately $6,670,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Xilinx by 2.0% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 21,605,135 shares of the programmable devices maker’s stock valued at $2,676,876,000 after acquiring an additional 432,757 shares during the period. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board boosted its holdings in shares of Xilinx by 9.6% during the fourth quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 4,657,023 shares of the programmable devices maker’s stock valued at $660,226,000 after acquiring an additional 408,100 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Xilinx by 2.9% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,322,330 shares of the programmable devices maker’s stock valued at $534,264,000 after acquiring an additional 122,646 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Xilinx by 1.8% during the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 3,028,276 shares of the programmable devices maker’s stock valued at $375,204,000 after acquiring an additional 52,088 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in shares of Xilinx by 35.0% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,023,947 shares of the programmable devices maker’s stock valued at $428,706,000 after acquiring an additional 783,335 shares during the period. 79.06% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of XLNX traded down $3.23 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $141.41. 109,657 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,664,967. Xilinx, Inc. has a 1-year low of $93.18 and a 1-year high of $154.93. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $126.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 6.00 and a quick ratio of 5.50. The company has a market capitalization of $34.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 53.84 and a beta of 1.01.

Xilinx (NASDAQ:XLNX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 4th. The programmable devices maker reported $0.82 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.75 by $0.07. Xilinx had a net margin of 20.54% and a return on equity of 29.70%. The business had revenue of $851.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $813.90 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.75 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 12.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Xilinx, Inc. will post 3.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, SVP Vamsi Boppana sold 3,000 shares of Xilinx stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $123.72, for a total transaction of $371,160.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 7,575 shares in the company, valued at $937,179. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 0.22% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Xilinx Company Profile

Xilinx, Inc designs, develops, and markets programmable devices and associated technologies worldwide. The company offers integrated circuits (ICs) in the form of programmable logic devices (PLDs), such as programmable system on chips, and three dimensional ICs; adaptive compute acceleration platform; software design tools to program the PLDs; software development environments and embedded platforms; targeted reference designs; printed circuit boards; and intellectual property (IP) core licenses covering Ethernet, memory controllers, Interlaken, and peripheral component interconnect express interfaces, as well as domain-specific IP in the areas of embedded, digital signal processing and connectivity, and market-specific IP cores.

