Gardner Lewis Asset Management L P Makes New $10.25 Million Investment in TCF Financial Co. (NASDAQ:TCF)

Gardner Lewis Asset Management L P purchased a new position in TCF Financial Co. (NASDAQ:TCF) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 220,659 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,252,000. TCF Financial makes up approximately 1.8% of Gardner Lewis Asset Management L P’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 19th biggest holding. Gardner Lewis Asset Management L P owned about 0.14% of TCF Financial as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in TCF. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of TCF Financial during the 1st quarter valued at about $28,000. Private Capital Group LLC raised its position in shares of TCF Financial by 52.9% during the 1st quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 702 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 243 shares in the last quarter. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of TCF Financial during the 4th quarter valued at about $49,000. Arlington Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of TCF Financial during the 1st quarter valued at about $128,000. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. raised its position in shares of TCF Financial by 379.3% during the 1st quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 2,943 shares of the company’s stock valued at $136,000 after buying an additional 2,329 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.40% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of TCF Financial from $48.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 18th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. TCF Financial has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $40.67.

In related news, EVP Daniel W. Terpsma sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.18, for a total transaction of $184,720.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 38,324 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,769,802.32. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, COO Thomas C. Shafer sold 66,969 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.16, for a total transaction of $3,091,289.04. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 157,289 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,260,460.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Corporate insiders own 1.19% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ TCF traded down $1.53 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $45.18. 1,446,615 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,471,580. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a current ratio of 0.90. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $46.00. TCF Financial Co. has a one year low of $21.81 and a one year high of $50.13. The stock has a market cap of $6.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.29, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 1.97.

TCF Financial (NASDAQ:TCF) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The company reported $0.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.74 by $0.10. TCF Financial had a net margin of 13.45% and a return on equity of 7.80%. The firm had revenue of $513.89 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $495.38 million. Equities analysts predict that TCF Financial Co. will post 3.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About TCF Financial

TCF Financial Corporation operates as the financial holding company for TCF National Bank that provides various financial products and services in the United States and Canada. It operates through Consumer Banking, Commercial Banking, and Enterprise Services segments. The company offers checking, savings, and money market accounts; certificates of deposit; individual retirement accounts; debit and credit cards; and check cashing and remittance services.

