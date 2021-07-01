Gardner Lewis Asset Management L P Invests $650,000 in Crocs, Inc. (NASDAQ:CROX)

Gardner Lewis Asset Management L P acquired a new position in Crocs, Inc. (NASDAQ:CROX) during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor acquired 8,080 shares of the textile maker’s stock, valued at approximately $650,000.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Grandview Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Crocs in the first quarter worth about $25,000. Sowell Financial Services LLC bought a new position in shares of Crocs in the first quarter worth about $30,000. Vantage Consulting Group Inc bought a new position in shares of Crocs in the fourth quarter worth about $33,000. Archer Investment Corp bought a new position in shares of Crocs in the fourth quarter worth about $39,000. Finally, Whittier Trust Co. bought a new position in shares of Crocs in the first quarter worth about $48,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.15% of the company’s stock.

Get Crocs alerts:

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on CROX shares. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on Crocs from $104.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 27th. Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on Crocs from $100.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Monness Crespi & Hardt lifted their target price on Crocs from $91.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. B. Riley lifted their target price on Crocs from $113.00 to $132.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Crocs from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $123.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Crocs currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $109.90.

NASDAQ CROX traded down $0.12 during trading on Thursday, reaching $116.40. 19,388 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,892,567. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 1.63 and a current ratio of 2.23. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $103.69. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 1.82. Crocs, Inc. has a 1-year low of $32.80 and a 1-year high of $117.98.

Crocs (NASDAQ:CROX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 26th. The textile maker reported $1.49 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.88 by $0.61. The company had revenue of $460.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $413.30 million. Crocs had a return on equity of 121.70% and a net margin of 25.57%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 63.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.22 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Crocs, Inc. will post 5.7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Doreen A. Wright sold 500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $106.70, for a total value of $53,350.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 57,329 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,117,004.30. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Andrew Rees sold 80,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $97.04, for a total value of $7,763,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 919,156 shares in the company, valued at $89,194,898.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 91,188 shares of company stock worth $8,894,394 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 2.42% of the company’s stock.

Crocs Profile

Crocs, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and distributes casual lifestyle footwear and accessories for men, women, and children. It offers various footwear products, including sandals, wedges, flips, slides clogs, charms, and shoes under the Crocs brand name.

Featured Article: What sectors are represented in the Hang Seng index?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CROX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Crocs, Inc. (NASDAQ:CROX).

Receive News & Ratings for Crocs Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Crocs and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.