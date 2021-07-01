Gardner Lewis Asset Management L P Invests $1.84 Million in Severn Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:SVBI)

Gardner Lewis Asset Management L P bought a new position in Severn Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:SVBI) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 152,119 shares of the bank’s stock, valued at approximately $1,841,000. Gardner Lewis Asset Management L P owned about 1.18% of Severn Bancorp at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Fourthstone LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Severn Bancorp by 5.0% in the first quarter. Fourthstone LLC now owns 1,152,495 shares of the bank’s stock worth $13,945,000 after acquiring an additional 54,403 shares during the last quarter. Chicago Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Severn Bancorp in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $4,135,000. Yakira Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in Severn Bancorp in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $2,853,000. Banc Funds Co. LLC bought a new position in Severn Bancorp in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $2,753,000. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. bought a new position in Severn Bancorp in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $2,293,000. 32.44% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Severn Bancorp alerts:

NASDAQ SVBI traded down $0.01 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $11.90. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 7,920 shares, compared to its average volume of 11,513. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $11.94. The firm has a market capitalization of $153.03 million, a PE ratio of 15.06 and a beta of 0.82. Severn Bancorp, Inc. has a 52 week low of $5.74 and a 52 week high of $12.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a current ratio of 0.95.

Severn Bancorp (NASDAQ:SVBI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 23rd. The bank reported $0.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $13.42 million during the quarter. Severn Bancorp had a net margin of 19.27% and a return on equity of 9.22%.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 8th were issued a $0.05 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 7th. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.68%.

Severn Bancorp Profile

Severn Bancorp, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a savings and loan holding company. The company provides various personal banking products and services comprising checking, savings, money market, time deposit, and individual retirement accounts, as well as mortgage and other lending services, and Internet and mobile banking services; commercial banking products and services, including commercial secured and unsecured lending services, as well as business Internet banking, corporate cash management services, and deposit services to commercial customers comprising the medical-use cannabis industry; and safe deposit boxes, ATMs, debit cards, and credit cards.

Recommended Story: Special Dividends

Receive News & Ratings for Severn Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Severn Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.