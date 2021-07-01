Gaotu Techedu (NYSE:GOTU) Stock Price Down 3.8%

Shares of Gaotu Techedu Inc. (NYSE:GOTU) fell 3.8% on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $14.22 and last traded at $14.38. 7,388 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 100% from the average session volume of 10,704,720 shares. The stock had previously closed at $14.95.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on GOTU. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell lowered shares of Gaotu Techedu from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $12.00 target price for the company. in a report on Friday, June 11th. Citigroup lowered shares of Gaotu Techedu from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, June 11th. Nomura raised shares of Gaotu Techedu from a “reduce” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the company from $48.00 to $29.50 in a report on Monday, May 10th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of Gaotu Techedu from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the company from $60.00 to $20.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 2nd.

Get Gaotu Techedu alerts:

The company has a market capitalization of $3.76 billion, a P/E ratio of -8.21 and a beta of -1.19.

Gaotu Techedu Inc, a technology-driven education company, provides online K-12 after-school tutoring services in the People's Republic of China. Its K-12 after-school tutoring courses cover various K-12 academic subjects, including mathematics, English, Chinese, physics, chemistry, biology, history, geography, and political science.

See Also: What Is an EV Stock?

Receive News & Ratings for Gaotu Techedu Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Gaotu Techedu and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.