GAN Limited (NASDAQ:GAN) Holdings Reduced by Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC

Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC decreased its position in GAN Limited (NASDAQ:GAN) by 81.7% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 11,633 shares of the company’s stock after selling 51,770 shares during the period. Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC’s holdings in GAN were worth $212,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of GAN. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in GAN by 165.1% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,240,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,156,000 after purchasing an additional 772,503 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of GAN by 153.0% in the fourth quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 295,065 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,984,000 after acquiring an additional 178,419 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in shares of GAN by 132.4% in the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 52,373 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,062,000 after acquiring an additional 29,841 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers bought a new position in shares of GAN in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $398,000. Finally, Monashee Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of GAN in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,014,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 42.65% of the company’s stock.

GAN stock opened at $16.44 on Thursday. GAN Limited has a 12 month low of $13.78 and a 12 month high of $31.81. The firm has a market capitalization of $690.64 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -19.34. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $17.24.

GAN (NASDAQ:GAN) last released its earnings results on Friday, May 7th. The company reported ($0.11) EPS for the quarter. GAN had a negative net margin of 46.37% and a negative return on equity of 12.65%. The business had revenue of $27.84 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $24.50 million. On average, sell-side analysts predict that GAN Limited will post -0.46 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on GAN. B. Riley reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of GAN in a report on Monday, May 24th. Craig Hallum reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $20.00 price objective (down from $28.00) on shares of GAN in a report on Thursday, April 1st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of GAN from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 26th.

In related news, Director Michael Jr. Smurfit sold 3,655 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.58, for a total value of $64,254.90. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 290,739 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,111,191.62. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director David Goldberg sold 7,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.14, for a total transaction of $128,550.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 26,147 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $448,159.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 14,655 shares of company stock valued at $254,405. Company insiders own 9.14% of the company’s stock.

GAN Company Profile

GAN Limited operates as a business-to-business supplier of internet gambling software-as-a-service solutions to online casino gaming and online sports betting applications in the United States, Italy, the United Kingdom and Channel Islands, and internationally. The company operates through Real Money iGaming (RMiG) and Simulated Gaming (SIM) segments.

