Galera Therapeutics (NASDAQ:GRTX) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by HC Wainwright

Galera Therapeutics (NASDAQ:GRTX)‘s stock had its “buy” rating restated by stock analysts at HC Wainwright in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, Analyst Price Targets reports. They currently have a $15.00 price target on the stock. HC Wainwright’s target price points to a potential upside of 52.59% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other research firms have also recently commented on GRTX. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Galera Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, May 17th. Credit Suisse Group started coverage on shares of Galera Therapeutics in a report on Monday, April 26th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $15.00 price target for the company.

GRTX stock opened at $9.83 on Tuesday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $8.23. The company has a market capitalization of $248.25 million, a P/E ratio of -3.29 and a beta of 1.64. Galera Therapeutics has a 52-week low of $5.87 and a 52-week high of $15.00.

Galera Therapeutics (NASDAQ:GRTX) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 11th. The company reported ($0.75) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.83) by $0.08. Equities research analysts anticipate that Galera Therapeutics will post -2.97 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director Linda West acquired 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 15th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $9.13 per share, with a total value of $91,300.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 40,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $365,200. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 19.30% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of GRTX. UBS Group AG grew its stake in Galera Therapeutics by 122.3% during the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 4,349 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 2,393 shares in the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund grew its stake in Galera Therapeutics by 1,000.0% during the fourth quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 8,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $90,000 after acquiring an additional 8,000 shares in the last quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board purchased a new position in Galera Therapeutics during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $126,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new position in Galera Therapeutics during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $127,000. Finally, Hsbc Holdings PLC purchased a new position in Galera Therapeutics during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $140,000. 75.66% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Galera Therapeutics Company Profile

Galera Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of therapeutics for the transformation of radiotherapy in cancer. The company's lead product candidate is avasopasem manganese (GC4419), a small molecule superoxide dismutase mimetic, which is in Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of radiation-induced severe oral mucositis in patients with head and neck cancer (HNC); and in Phase IIa clinical trial for the treatment of radiotherapy-induced esophagitis in patients with lung cancer; in phase IIa clinical trial for patients with HNC undergoing standard-of-care radiotherapy; and has completed pilot placebo-controlled Phase I/II clinical trial in combination with stereotactic body radiation therapy (SBRT) for patients with locally advanced pancreatic cancer, as well as in Phase II clinical trial for hospitalized patients with COVID-19 disease.

