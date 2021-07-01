G.Research Weighs in on Paratek Pharmaceuticals, Inc.’s FY2021 Earnings (NASDAQ:PRTK)

Paratek Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRTK) – Equities research analysts at G.Research cut their FY2021 earnings estimates for Paratek Pharmaceuticals in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, June 29th. G.Research analyst K. Kedra now anticipates that the specialty pharmaceutical company will post earnings of ($1.00) per share for the year, down from their prior forecast of ($0.95). G.Research also issued estimates for Paratek Pharmaceuticals’ FY2022 earnings at ($1.00) EPS, FY2023 earnings at ($0.05) EPS and FY2025 earnings at $1.10 EPS.

Get Paratek Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Paratek Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:PRTK) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 17th. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported ($0.39) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.22) by ($0.17). The business had revenue of $16.43 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $32.83 million.

Several other equities analysts have also issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Paratek Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 19th. SVB Leerink reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $14.00 target price on shares of Paratek Pharmaceuticals in a report on Thursday, March 4th. WBB Securities raised Paratek Pharmaceuticals from a “speculative buy” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $10.00 target price for the company in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Finally, HC Wainwright upped their target price on Paratek Pharmaceuticals from $22.00 to $28.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, June 21st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $14.80.

Shares of PRTK opened at $6.82 on Thursday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $8.19. Paratek Pharmaceuticals has a 52 week low of $4.11 and a 52 week high of $11.23.

In related news, Chairman Michael Bigham sold 34,364 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.70, for a total value of $333,330.80. Following the transaction, the chairman now owns 913,676 shares in the company, valued at $8,862,657.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Adam Woodrow sold 17,182 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, June 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.70, for a total value of $166,665.40. Following the sale, the insider now owns 491,978 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,772,186.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 59,107 shares of company stock worth $573,338. 7.70% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Principal Financial Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Paratek Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter worth $66,000. Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Paratek Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter worth $79,000. Citigroup Inc. lifted its position in shares of Paratek Pharmaceuticals by 226.7% during the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 13,335 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $83,000 after acquiring an additional 9,253 shares in the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Paratek Pharmaceuticals during the first quarter worth $106,000. Finally, XTX Topco Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Paratek Pharmaceuticals during the first quarter worth $109,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 51.11% of the company’s stock.

Paratek Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Paratek Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of life-saving therapies for life-threatening diseases or other public health threats for civilian, government, and military use. Its lead product candidates include NUZYRA, a once-daily oral and intravenous broad-spectrum antibiotic for the treatment of adult patients with community-acquired bacterial pneumonia and acute bacterial skin and skin structure infections caused by susceptible pathogens; and SEYSARA, a tetracycline designed for the treatment of moderate to severe acne vulgaris.

Further Reading: Elliott Wave Theory

Receive News & Ratings for Paratek Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Paratek Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.