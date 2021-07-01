FY2022 EPS Estimates for Continental Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:CTTAY) Increased by Jefferies Financial Group

Continental Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:CTTAY) – Research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group raised their FY2022 EPS estimates for shares of Continental Aktiengesellschaft in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, June 30th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst S. Gommel now anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of $1.67 for the year, up from their prior forecast of $1.63. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Continental Aktiengesellschaft’s FY2023 earnings at $1.90 EPS.

Continental Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:CTTAY) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $0.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.20 by $0.07. Continental Aktiengesellschaft had a negative net margin of 2.04% and a negative return on equity of 5.64%. The company had revenue of $10.34 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12 billion.

A number of other research analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Continental Aktiengesellschaft from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 13th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft started coverage on shares of Continental Aktiengesellschaft in a research report on Wednesday, June 2nd. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Citigroup restated a “buy” rating on shares of Continental Aktiengesellschaft in a research report on Wednesday, March 10th. Oddo Bhf cut shares of Continental Aktiengesellschaft from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 10th. Finally, Barclays reiterated an “equal weight” rating on shares of Continental Aktiengesellschaft in a research report on Friday, March 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Continental Aktiengesellschaft currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $12.00.

Shares of OTCMKTS CTTAY opened at $14.76 on Thursday. Continental Aktiengesellschaft has a 52-week low of $9.32 and a 52-week high of $16.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a current ratio of 1.34. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $14.69.

Continental Aktiengesellschaft develops products, systems, and services for customers in various industries worldwide. The Autonomous Mobility and Safety business area engages in the development, production, and integration of components and systems for the autonomous mobility and safety, including advanced driver assistance systems, hydraulic brake systems, passive safety and sensoric products, and vehicle dynamics products.

