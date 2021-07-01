FY2021 Earnings Forecast for Akumin Inc. (TSE:AKU) Issued By National Bank Financial

Akumin Inc. (TSE:AKU) – Equities research analysts at National Bank Financial upped their FY2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Akumin in a note issued to investors on Sunday, June 27th. National Bank Financial analyst E. Leno now anticipates that the company will earn $0.22 per share for the year, up from their previous estimate of $0.13. National Bank Financial currently has a “Sector Perform” rating and a $4.30 price objective on the stock. National Bank Financial also issued estimates for Akumin’s FY2022 earnings at $0.27 EPS.

Akumin (TSE:AKU) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 31st. The company reported C$0.04 EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of C$75.85 million during the quarter.

Shares of Akumin stock opened at C$3.95 on Wednesday. Akumin has a 52 week low of C$2.10 and a 52 week high of C$4.98. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of C$3.61. The firm has a market cap of C$281.05 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.26. The company has a current ratio of 3.63, a quick ratio of 3.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 435.71.

About Akumin

Akumin Inc provides outpatient diagnostic imaging services in the United States. Its centers offer physicians with imaging capabilities to facilitate the diagnosis and treatment of diseases and disorders and reduce unnecessary invasive procedures. The company provides various medical imaging services, including magnetic resonance imaging, computed tomography, positron emission tomography, nuclear medicine, mammography, ultrasound, digital radiography, fluoroscopy, and other diagnostic or interventional radiology procedures; and online medical bill payment services.

