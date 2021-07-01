FY2021 Earnings Estimate for LKQ Co. (NASDAQ:LKQ) Issued By Barrington Research

LKQ Co. (NASDAQ:LKQ) – Equities researchers at Barrington Research raised their FY2021 earnings estimates for LKQ in a research note issued on Wednesday, June 30th. Barrington Research analyst G. Prestopino now expects that the auto parts company will post earnings per share of $3.10 for the year, up from their prior forecast of $3.07. Barrington Research currently has a “Outperform” rating and a $60.00 price target on the stock. Barrington Research also issued estimates for LKQ’s Q1 2022 earnings at $1.05 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $0.84 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $3.45 EPS.

Get LKQ alerts:

LKQ (NASDAQ:LKQ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The auto parts company reported $0.94 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.31. LKQ had a net margin of 6.43% and a return on equity of 16.06%. The business had revenue of $3.17 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.95 billion.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of LKQ from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $47.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 20th. Truist Securities upped their price objective on shares of LKQ from $48.00 to $55.00 in a report on Friday, April 30th. Finally, Truist upped their price objective on shares of LKQ from $48.00 to $55.00 in a report on Friday, April 30th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $47.75.

Shares of NASDAQ:LKQ opened at $49.22 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $14.87 billion, a PE ratio of 16.70 and a beta of 1.67. LKQ has a 1 year low of $24.96 and a 1 year high of $51.68. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $48.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 1.83 and a quick ratio of 0.85.

In related news, Director Robert M. Hanser sold 1,386 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.62, for a total value of $67,387.32. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 18,537 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $901,268.94. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.53% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of LKQ by 7.1% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 20,571,957 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $870,812,000 after buying an additional 1,355,871 shares in the last quarter. Boston Partners increased its holdings in shares of LKQ by 2.3% during the first quarter. Boston Partners now owns 11,869,485 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $502,668,000 after buying an additional 265,418 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its holdings in shares of LKQ by 37.4% during the first quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 9,710,320 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $411,038,000 after buying an additional 2,645,094 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of LKQ during the fourth quarter worth approximately $336,721,000. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its holdings in shares of LKQ by 89.3% during the first quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 6,568,452 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $278,043,000 after buying an additional 3,098,803 shares in the last quarter. 91.91% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About LKQ

LKQ Corporation distributes replacement parts, components, and systems used in the repair and maintenance of vehicles. It operates through three segments: North America, Europe, and Specialty. The company distributes bumper covers, automotive body panels, and lights, as well as automotive glass products, such as windshields; salvage products, including mechanical and collision parts comprising engines; transmissions; door assemblies; sheet metal products, such as trunk lids, fenders, and hoods; lights and bumper assemblies; scrap metal and other materials to metals recyclers; and brake pads, discs and sensors, clutches, steering and suspension products, filters, and oil and automotive fluids, as well as electrical products, including spark plugs and batteries.

Featured Story: Stock Symbol

Receive News & Ratings for LKQ Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for LKQ and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.