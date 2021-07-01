Function X Hits 24 Hour Volume of $491,010.00 (FX)

Function X (CURRENCY:FX) traded up 4.5% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 7:00 AM ET on July 1st. One Function X coin can now be bought for $0.32 or 0.00000960 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, Function X has traded up 24.4% against the U.S. dollar. Function X has a total market cap of $117.68 million and $491,010.00 worth of Function X was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Function X alerts:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded down 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $33,630.78 or 0.99890309 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded down 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $11.26 or 0.00033437 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $2.63 or 0.00007811 BTC.

Venus (XVS) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $18.35 or 0.00054516 BTC.

mStable USD (MUSD) traded 3.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.97 or 0.00002887 BTC.

Redd (RDD) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000008 BTC.

StableXSwap (STAX) traded 15.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.70 or 0.00005040 BTC.

Darwinia Network (RING) traded 4.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0371 or 0.00000110 BTC.

Phantasma (SOUL) traded 3.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00000477 BTC.

Nestree (EGG) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0036 or 0.00000011 BTC.

Function X Coin Profile

Function X (FX) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It was first traded on September 4th, 2016. Function X’s total supply is 378,604,525 coins and its circulating supply is 364,236,549 coins. Function X’s official website is functionx.io . Function X’s official Twitter account is @Fcoin2 and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for Function X is medium.com/functionx

According to CryptoCompare, “FCoin is a Scrypt cryptocurrency. It employs a Proof of Work/Proof of Stake consensus prtocol and 10 minute block times. The total suppy for FX is 987600000 with a 15% premine. “

Function X Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Function X directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Function X should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Function X using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Function X Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Function X and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.