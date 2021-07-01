Function X Hits 24 Hour Volume of $491,010.00 (FX)

Function X (CURRENCY:FX) traded up 4.5% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 7:00 AM ET on July 1st. One Function X coin can now be bought for $0.32 or 0.00000960 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, Function X has traded up 24.4% against the U.S. dollar. Function X has a total market cap of $117.68 million and $491,010.00 worth of Function X was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.
Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:
- Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded down 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $33,630.78 or 0.99890309 BTC.
- Cosmos (ATOM) traded down 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $11.26 or 0.00033437 BTC.
- Creditcoin (CTC) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $2.63 or 0.00007811 BTC.
- Venus (XVS) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $18.35 or 0.00054516 BTC.
- mStable USD (MUSD) traded 3.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.97 or 0.00002887 BTC.
- Redd (RDD) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000008 BTC.
- StableXSwap (STAX) traded 15.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.70 or 0.00005040 BTC.
- Darwinia Network (RING) traded 4.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0371 or 0.00000110 BTC.
- Phantasma (SOUL) traded 3.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00000477 BTC.
- Nestree (EGG) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0036 or 0.00000011 BTC.
Function X Coin Profile
According to CryptoCompare, “FCoin is a Scrypt cryptocurrency. It employs a Proof of Work/Proof of Stake consensus prtocol and 10 minute block times. The total suppy for FX is 987600000 with a 15% premine. “
Function X Coin Trading
It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Function X directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Function X should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Function X using one of the exchanges listed above.
Receive News & Updates for Function X Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Function X and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.