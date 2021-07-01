Fresenius SE & Co. KGaA (OTCMKTS:FSNUY) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” by Brokerages

Fresenius SE & Co. KGaA (OTCMKTS:FSNUY) has been assigned an average rating of “Buy” from the ten analysts that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, three have assigned a hold recommendation and six have assigned a buy recommendation to the company.

Several research analysts have recently commented on FSNUY shares. Barclays reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Fresenius SE & Co. KGaA in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Fresenius SE & Co. KGaA from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 27th. Finally, DZ Bank reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Fresenius SE & Co. KGaA in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th.

Shares of FSNUY traded up $0.02 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $13.13. 9,270 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 13,234. Fresenius SE & Co. KGaA has a 52 week low of $9.17 and a 52 week high of $14.81. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $13.27. The stock has a market capitalization of $29.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.39 and a beta of 1.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a current ratio of 1.05.

Fresenius SE & Co. KGaA (OTCMKTS:FSNUY) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $0.24 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.23 by $0.01. Fresenius SE & Co. KGaA had a net margin of 4.66% and a return on equity of 6.69%. The company had revenue of $10.83 billion for the quarter.

The business also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 3rd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 25th were given a $0.5164 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, May 24th. This represents a yield of 3.76%. Fresenius SE & Co. KGaA’s dividend payout ratio is currently 19.57%.

About Fresenius SE & Co. KGaA

Fresenius SE & Co KGaA, a health care group, provides products and services for dialysis, hospitals, and outpatient medical care Germany and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Fresenius Medical Care, Fresenius Kabi, Fresenius Helios, and Fresenius Vamed. The Fresenius Medical Care segment offers products and services for patients with chronic kidney failure.

