Frequency Electronics (NASDAQ:FEIM) Upgraded at TheStreet

Frequency Electronics (NASDAQ:FEIM) was upgraded by stock analysts at TheStreet from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

NASDAQ FEIM opened at $9.80 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $90.16 million, a P/E ratio of 140.00 and a beta of 0.55. Frequency Electronics has a 12-month low of $8.82 and a 12-month high of $13.06. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $9.78.

Get Frequency Electronics alerts:

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its holdings in shares of Frequency Electronics by 6,836.7% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 3,399 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 3,350 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its position in Frequency Electronics by 4.2% in the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 278,333 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $3,059,000 after acquiring an additional 11,268 shares during the period. Kennedy Capital Management Inc. increased its position in Frequency Electronics by 25.0% in the 4th quarter. Kennedy Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,136,426 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $12,489,000 after acquiring an additional 227,337 shares during the period. UBS Group AG acquired a new position in Frequency Electronics in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Finally, King Luther Capital Management Corp acquired a new position in Frequency Electronics in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $994,000. 62.90% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Frequency Electronics, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and sells precision time and frequency control products and components for microwave integrated circuit applications. It operates through two segments, FEI-NY and FEI-Zyfer. The FEI-NY segment offers precision time, frequency generation, and synchronization products and subsystems used in communication satellites, terrestrial cellular telephone, or other ground-based telecommunication stations; and other components and systems for the United States military.

Featured Article: Put Option

Receive News & Ratings for Frequency Electronics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Frequency Electronics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.