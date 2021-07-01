Frax Share (FXS) Reaches Market Cap of $35.58 Million

Frax Share (CURRENCY:FXS) traded 11.8% higher against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 18:00 PM ET on July 1st. One Frax Share coin can now be bought for $2.19 or 0.00006544 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Frax Share has a total market cap of $35.58 million and $10.19 million worth of Frax Share was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Frax Share has traded 37.8% higher against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Frax Share alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002982 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.66 or 0.00001979 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $15.33 or 0.00045701 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 6.4% against the dollar and now trades at $45.81 or 0.00136558 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 3.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $57.18 or 0.00170469 BTC.

Egoras (EGR) traded 6.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0533 or 0.00000159 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 3.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002981 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $33,547.41 or 1.00013857 BTC.

Frax Share Coin Profile

Frax Share’s genesis date was December 16th, 2020. Frax Share’s total supply is 99,899,045 coins and its circulating supply is 16,209,405 coins. Frax Share’s official Twitter account is @fraxfinance and its Facebook page is accessible here . Frax Share’s official website is frax.finance/#welcome

According to CryptoCompare, “The Frax Share token (FXS) is the non-stable, value-accrual token in the Frax protocol. It is meant to be volatile and hold rights to governance and all excess collateral of the system. “

Frax Share Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Frax Share directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Frax Share should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Frax Share using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Frax Share Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Frax Share and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.