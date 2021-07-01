Fraport (OTCMKTS:FPRUY) Downgraded by Berenberg Bank to Hold

Berenberg Bank downgraded shares of Fraport (OTCMKTS:FPRUY) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note released on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports.

Several other equities research analysts have also issued reports on FPRUY. HSBC raised Fraport from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 17th. UBS Group reiterated a neutral rating on shares of Fraport in a report on Wednesday, June 9th. Barclays reiterated an underweight rating on shares of Fraport in a report on Wednesday, May 12th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a buy rating on shares of Fraport in a report on Wednesday, May 12th. Finally, Redburn Partners downgraded Fraport from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a report on Friday, March 19th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold.

Shares of FPRUY stock opened at $34.97 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $35.40. Fraport has a 12-month low of $17.88 and a 12-month high of $39.03.

Fraport Company Profile

Fraport AG operates airports in Germany, rest of Europe, Asia, and the United States. The company primarily focuses on the operation of Frankfurt Main airport. It operates through four segments: Aviation, Retail & Real Estate, Ground Handling, and International Activities & Services. The Aviation segment operates landside and airside infrastructure, which covers the area of airport charges.

