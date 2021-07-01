Fraport (OTCMKTS:FPRUY) Downgraded by Berenberg Bank to Hold

Berenberg Bank downgraded shares of Fraport (OTCMKTS:FPRUY) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note released on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports.

Several other equities research analysts have also issued reports on FPRUY. HSBC raised Fraport from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 17th. UBS Group reiterated a neutral rating on shares of Fraport in a report on Wednesday, June 9th. Barclays reiterated an underweight rating on shares of Fraport in a report on Wednesday, May 12th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a buy rating on shares of Fraport in a report on Wednesday, May 12th. Finally, Redburn Partners downgraded Fraport from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a report on Friday, March 19th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold.

Shares of FPRUY stock opened at $34.97 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $35.40. Fraport has a 12-month low of $17.88 and a 12-month high of $39.03.

Fraport AG operates airports in Germany, rest of Europe, Asia, and the United States. The company primarily focuses on the operation of Frankfurt Main airport. It operates through four segments: Aviation, Retail & Real Estate, Ground Handling, and International Activities & Services. The Aviation segment operates landside and airside infrastructure, which covers the area of airport charges.

