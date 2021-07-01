Franklin Resources Inc. Sells 61,406 Shares of Otis Worldwide Co. (NYSE:OTIS)

Franklin Resources Inc. trimmed its holdings in Otis Worldwide Co. (NYSE:OTIS) by 8.0% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 703,273 shares of the company’s stock after selling 61,406 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc. owned 0.16% of Otis Worldwide worth $48,140,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in OTIS. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. raised its position in shares of Otis Worldwide by 1,280.0% in the fourth quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 414 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 384 shares in the last quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Otis Worldwide by 4.6% in the fourth quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 3,176,297 shares of the company’s stock valued at $214,559,000 after buying an additional 141,056 shares in the last quarter. FIL Ltd raised its position in shares of Otis Worldwide by 4.9% in the fourth quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 60,788 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,106,000 after buying an additional 2,857 shares in the last quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund raised its position in Otis Worldwide by 167.8% during the fourth quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund now owns 4,496 shares of the company’s stock valued at $304,000 after purchasing an additional 2,817 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bessemer Group Inc. raised its position in Otis Worldwide by 52.2% during the fourth quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 7,380 shares of the company’s stock valued at $498,000 after purchasing an additional 2,532 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 85.10% of the company’s stock.

OTIS has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Otis Worldwide from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of Otis Worldwide from $66.00 to $76.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 27th. HSBC upgraded shares of Otis Worldwide from a “reduce” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $65.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, March 29th. Berenberg Bank initiated coverage on shares of Otis Worldwide in a report on Tuesday, March 16th. They set a “buy” rating and a $85.00 price target for the company. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on shares of Otis Worldwide from $72.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 27th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Otis Worldwide currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $76.86.

Shares of Otis Worldwide stock opened at $81.77 on Thursday. Otis Worldwide Co. has a twelve month low of $55.75 and a twelve month high of $82.47. The company has a market capitalization of $35.09 billion, a PE ratio of 31.05 and a beta of 0.88. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $78.85.

Otis Worldwide (NYSE:OTIS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, April 25th. The company reported $0.72 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.09. Otis Worldwide had a net margin of 7.95% and a negative return on equity of 33.25%. The company had revenue of $3.41 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.16 billion. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 14.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts forecast that Otis Worldwide Co. will post 2.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 21st were given a dividend of $0.24 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 20th. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.17%. This is a boost from Otis Worldwide’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. Otis Worldwide’s dividend payout ratio is 38.10%.

In other Otis Worldwide news, insider Peiming Zheng sold 15,234 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.67, for a total transaction of $1,198,458.78. Following the sale, the insider now owns 19,022 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,496,460.74. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.05% of the company’s stock.

About Otis Worldwide

Otis Worldwide Corporation manufactures, installs, and services elevators and escalators in the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, New Equipment and Service. The New Equipment segment designs, manufactures, sells, and installs a range of passenger and freight elevators, as well as escalators and moving walkways for residential and commercial buildings, and infrastructure projects.

