Franklin Resources Inc. Sells 5,827 Shares of Masonite International Co. (NYSE:DOOR)

Franklin Resources Inc. trimmed its position in Masonite International Co. (NYSE:DOOR) by 1.3% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 459,752 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,827 shares during the quarter. Franklin Resources Inc.’s holdings in Masonite International were worth $52,982,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in DOOR. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new position in Masonite International in the 1st quarter valued at $37,000. Global Retirement Partners LLC bought a new position in Masonite International in the 1st quarter valued at $38,000. Federated Hermes Inc. boosted its position in Masonite International by 22.5% in the 4th quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 620 shares of the company’s stock valued at $61,000 after buying an additional 114 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. boosted its position in Masonite International by 85.5% in the 1st quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. now owns 1,441 shares of the company’s stock valued at $72,000 after buying an additional 664 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Csenge Advisory Group bought a new position in shares of Masonite International in the 1st quarter worth $201,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.88% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director John H. Chuang purchased 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 11th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $124.66 per share, with a total value of $1,246,600.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Jonathan F. Foster sold 2,300 shares of Masonite International stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $127.22, for a total value of $292,606.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 7,727 shares in the company, valued at approximately $983,028.94. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.96% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on DOOR shares. Robert W. Baird upgraded Masonite International from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $135.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 22nd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Masonite International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $136.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, June 2nd. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus started coverage on Masonite International in a research report on Thursday, May 27th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $129.50.

Shares of Masonite International stock opened at $111.79 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $2.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.31 and a beta of 1.76. Masonite International Co. has a 12 month low of $76.36 and a 12 month high of $132.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 2.74 and a quick ratio of 2.01. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $119.67.

Masonite International (NYSE:DOOR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 4th. The company reported $1.93 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.77 by $0.16. The business had revenue of $646.34 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $601.32 million. Masonite International had a return on equity of 25.00% and a net margin of 3.66%. The firm’s revenue was up 17.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.24 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Masonite International Co. will post 8.59 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Masonite International Corporation designs, manufactures, markets, and distributes interior and exterior doors for the new construction and repair, renovation, and remodeling sectors of the residential and non-residential building construction markets worldwide. It offers molded panel, flush, stile and rail, routed medium-density fiberboard (MDF), steel, and fiberglass residential doors, as well as architectural interior doors.

