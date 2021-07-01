Franklin Resources Inc. Sells 113,727 Shares of Phreesia, Inc. (NYSE:PHR)

Franklin Resources Inc. cut its stake in Phreesia, Inc. (NYSE:PHR) by 10.4% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 979,774 shares of the company’s stock after selling 113,727 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc. owned 2.18% of Phreesia worth $51,046,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PHR. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Phreesia by 21.0% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,090,253 shares of the company’s stock worth $167,677,000 after purchasing an additional 537,027 shares in the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund boosted its stake in Phreesia by 22.0% in the 4th quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 83,835 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,549,000 after purchasing an additional 15,094 shares in the last quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System acquired a new stake in Phreesia in the 4th quarter worth approximately $402,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its stake in Phreesia by 28.5% in the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 41,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,252,000 after purchasing an additional 9,200 shares in the last quarter. Finally, ProShare Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Phreesia in the 4th quarter worth approximately $400,000. Institutional investors own 82.53% of the company’s stock.

Get Phreesia alerts:

PHR has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on shares of Phreesia from $64.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 17th. Robert W. Baird raised their price target on shares of Phreesia from $60.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, June 7th. Piper Sandler raised their price target on shares of Phreesia from $58.00 to $63.50 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, June 7th. SVB Leerink reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Phreesia in a research report on Sunday, June 6th. Finally, KeyCorp reduced their price target on shares of Phreesia from $80.00 to $70.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 31st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $59.68.

NYSE:PHR opened at $61.30 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 10.01 and a current ratio of 10.01. The stock has a market cap of $3.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -80.66 and a beta of 1.19. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $52.00. Phreesia, Inc. has a 1-year low of $26.50 and a 1-year high of $81.59.

Phreesia (NYSE:PHR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, June 7th. The company reported ($0.24) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.18) by ($0.06). The company had revenue of $48.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $42.82 million. Phreesia had a negative return on equity of 11.34% and a negative net margin of 19.66%. Phreesia’s revenue was up 44.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.16) EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Phreesia, Inc. will post -0.86 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director Edward L. Cahill sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.47, for a total value of $862,050.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Michael J. Davidoff sold 2,134 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.51, for a total transaction of $107,788.34. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 95,300 shares of company stock valued at $5,593,991. 5.60% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Phreesia Company Profile

Phreesia, Inc provides an integrated SaaS-based software and payment platform for the healthcare industry in the United States and Canada. Its Phreesia Platform offers a suite of solutions to manage the patient intake process, as well as an integrated payments solution for processing of patient payments.

See Also: What is an investor looking for in an SEC filing?

Receive News & Ratings for Phreesia Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Phreesia and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.