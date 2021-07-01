Franklin Resources Inc. Has $39.75 Million Stake in IDACORP, Inc. (NYSE:IDA)

Franklin Resources Inc. trimmed its holdings in IDACORP, Inc. (NYSE:IDA) by 39.8% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 397,632 shares of the energy company’s stock after selling 262,779 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc. owned about 0.79% of IDACORP worth $39,751,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its stake in IDACORP by 9,119.4% in the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 2,048,825 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $196,749,000 after acquiring an additional 2,026,602 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its holdings in shares of IDACORP by 61.6% in the first quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,327,914 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $132,752,000 after purchasing an additional 506,037 shares in the last quarter. GW&K Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of IDACORP by 5.7% in the first quarter. GW&K Investment Management LLC now owns 817,722 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $81,748,000 after purchasing an additional 44,321 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of IDACORP by 10.4% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 759,405 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $75,917,000 after purchasing an additional 71,690 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in shares of IDACORP by 5.9% in the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 707,623 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $67,953,000 after purchasing an additional 39,654 shares in the last quarter. 77.71% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

IDA has been the topic of a number of research reports. Williams Capital restated a “buy” rating on shares of IDACORP in a report on Friday, April 23rd. Bank of America restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $105.00 price target on shares of IDACORP in a report on Monday, April 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $100.00.

IDA opened at $97.50 on Thursday. IDACORP, Inc. has a 52-week low of $78.91 and a 52-week high of $104.96. The company has a market capitalization of $4.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.56, a PEG ratio of 5.37 and a beta of 0.50. The company has a quick ratio of 1.90, a current ratio of 2.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $100.13.

IDACORP (NYSE:IDA) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The energy company reported $0.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.81 by $0.08. IDACORP had a return on equity of 9.58% and a net margin of 17.79%. The business had revenue of $316.05 million for the quarter. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that IDACORP, Inc. will post 4.79 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 1st. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 5th were issued a dividend of $0.71 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, May 4th. This represents a $2.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.91%. IDACORP’s payout ratio is presently 60.55%.

IDACORP Company Profile

IDACORP, Inc engages in the generation, transmission, distribution, purchase, and sale of electric energy in the United States. The company operates 17 hydropower generating plants located in southern Idaho and eastern Oregon; three natural gas-fired plants in southern Idaho; and interests in two coal-fired steam electric generating plants located in Wyoming, Nevada, and Oregon.

