Franklin Covey (NYSE:FC) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Barrington Research

Franklin Covey (NYSE:FC)‘s stock had its “outperform” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Barrington Research in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, The Fly reports. They currently have a $40.00 price target on the business services provider’s stock, up from their prior price target of $35.00. Barrington Research’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 23.65% from the company’s previous close.

Several other equities research analysts have also commented on FC. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Franklin Covey from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 6th. Roth Capital boosted their price target on shares of Franklin Covey from $30.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 5th. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Franklin Covey from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Thursday, April 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $32.00.

Shares of NYSE FC opened at $32.35 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 0.99. Franklin Covey has a 12 month low of $16.50 and a 12 month high of $33.40. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $31.12. The firm has a market cap of $457.75 million, a PE ratio of -41.47, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 31.77 and a beta of 1.75.

Franklin Covey (NYSE:FC) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, June 29th. The business services provider reported $0.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.07) by $0.97. Franklin Covey had a negative net margin of 5.98% and a positive return on equity of 0.64%. Sell-side analysts forecast that Franklin Covey will post 0.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in FC. Citigroup Inc. lifted its position in Franklin Covey by 102.1% in the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 2,427 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $54,000 after buying an additional 1,226 shares during the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Franklin Covey in the first quarter valued at about $80,000. Algert Global LLC acquired a new position in Franklin Covey in the first quarter valued at about $205,000. Marshall Wace LLP lifted its position in Franklin Covey by 305.4% in the first quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 7,268 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $184,000 after buying an additional 5,475 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC acquired a new position in Franklin Covey in the fourth quarter valued at about $166,000. 56.03% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Franklin Covey Company Profile

Franklin Covey Co provides training and consulting services in the areas of execution, sales performance, productivity, customer loyalty, leadership, and educational improvement for organizations and individuals worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Direct Offices, International Licensees, and Education Practice.

