Franklin Covey (NYSE:FC) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.97 EPS

Franklin Covey (NYSE:FC) released its earnings results on Tuesday. The business services provider reported $0.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.07) by $0.97, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Franklin Covey had a positive return on equity of 0.64% and a negative net margin of 5.98%.

NYSE FC opened at $32.35 on Thursday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $31.12. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. Franklin Covey has a fifty-two week low of $16.50 and a fifty-two week high of $33.40. The company has a market capitalization of $457.75 million, a PE ratio of -41.47, a PEG ratio of 31.77 and a beta of 1.75.

Get Franklin Covey alerts:

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on FC shares. TheStreet raised Franklin Covey from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 1st. Barrington Research upped their target price on Franklin Covey from $30.00 to $35.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, April 5th. Roth Capital upped their target price on Franklin Covey from $30.00 to $36.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 5th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Franklin Covey from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $30.75.

Franklin Covey Co provides training and consulting services in the areas of execution, sales performance, productivity, customer loyalty, leadership, and educational improvement for organizations and individuals worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Direct Offices, International Licensees, and Education Practice.

Featured Article: Stocks at 52 Week High

Receive News & Ratings for Franklin Covey Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Franklin Covey and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.