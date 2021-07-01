Forte Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:FBRX) Receives $80.50 Consensus Target Price from Brokerages

Forte Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:FBRX) has earned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the eight ratings firms that are covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month target price among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $80.50.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on FBRX shares. Chardan Capital dropped their price target on Forte Biosciences from $115.00 to $105.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 17th. (FBRC) started coverage on Forte Biosciences in a research report on Friday, March 26th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell began coverage on Forte Biosciences in a research report on Friday, March 26th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $75.00 price target for the company. Finally, B. Riley began coverage on Forte Biosciences in a report on Friday, May 14th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $73.00 price objective on the stock.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in FBRX. Lindbrook Capital LLC acquired a new position in Forte Biosciences during the first quarter worth $34,000. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Forte Biosciences during the first quarter worth $212,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Forte Biosciences during the fourth quarter worth $213,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its position in shares of Forte Biosciences by 11,596.3% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 6,316 shares of the company’s stock worth $230,000 after acquiring an additional 6,262 shares during the period. Finally, Citigroup Inc. increased its position in shares of Forte Biosciences by 5,736.6% during the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 7,179 shares of the company’s stock worth $261,000 after acquiring an additional 7,056 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 58.98% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:FBRX traded up $1.31 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $34.93. 7,580 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 219,260. Forte Biosciences has a 52-week low of $14.43 and a 52-week high of $53.99. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $36.30.

Forte Biosciences (NASDAQ:FBRX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, May 9th. The company reported ($0.36) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.39) by $0.03. Analysts anticipate that Forte Biosciences will post -2.23 earnings per share for the current year.

About Forte Biosciences

Forte Biosciences Inc operates as a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company in the United States. It is developing a live biotherapeutic FB-401 that has completed Phase 1/2a clinical trial to treat inflammatory skin diseases for pediatric atopic dermatitis patients. The company was incorporated in 2007 and is based in Torrance, California.

