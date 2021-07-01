Fort L.P. Purchases 1,443 Shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions Co. (NASDAQ:CTSH)

Fort L.P. raised its stake in shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions Co. (NASDAQ:CTSH) by 7.1% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 21,827 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,443 shares during the period. Fort L.P.’s holdings in Cognizant Technology Solutions were worth $1,705,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of CTSH. Norges Bank bought a new position in Cognizant Technology Solutions during the 4th quarter valued at $462,515,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in Cognizant Technology Solutions by 314.4% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 4,140,098 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock valued at $339,280,000 after acquiring an additional 3,141,127 shares in the last quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in Cognizant Technology Solutions by 18.7% during the 1st quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC now owns 10,193,327 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock valued at $796,303,000 after acquiring an additional 1,605,316 shares in the last quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC lifted its stake in Cognizant Technology Solutions by 147.8% during the 1st quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 2,209,653 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock valued at $172,618,000 after acquiring an additional 1,318,079 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Waddell & Reed Financial Inc. lifted its stake in Cognizant Technology Solutions by 254.5% during the 1st quarter. Waddell & Reed Financial Inc. now owns 1,269,924 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock valued at $99,206,000 after acquiring an additional 911,740 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.69% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Michael Patsalos-Fox sold 5,858 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.20, for a total transaction of $417,089.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 57,830 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,117,496. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Malcolm Frank sold 1,031 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.84, for a total value of $73,036.04. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 45,178 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,200,409.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 9,897 shares of company stock valued at $704,217 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

CTSH stock opened at $69.26 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.09, a current ratio of 2.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. The stock has a market cap of $36.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.30, a PEG ratio of 1.60 and a beta of 1.15. Cognizant Technology Solutions Co. has a twelve month low of $54.57 and a twelve month high of $82.73. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $72.89.

Cognizant Technology Solutions (NASDAQ:CTSH) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The information technology service provider reported $0.97 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.94 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $4.40 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.36 billion. Cognizant Technology Solutions had a return on equity of 16.77% and a net margin of 9.09%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 4.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.96 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Cognizant Technology Solutions Co. will post 3.98 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 28th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 20th were issued a dividend of $0.24 per share. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.39%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, May 19th. Cognizant Technology Solutions’s payout ratio is presently 28.07%.

Several brokerages have weighed in on CTSH. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Cognizant Technology Solutions from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $79.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Monday, May 10th. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on Cognizant Technology Solutions from $95.00 to $93.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Susquehanna lowered their target price on Cognizant Technology Solutions from $99.00 to $91.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares lowered their target price on Cognizant Technology Solutions from $99.00 to $91.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $80.00.

Cognizant Technology Solutions Company Profile

Cognizant Technology Solutions Corporation, a professional services company, provides consulting and technology, and outsourcing services in North America, Europe, and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Financial Services; Healthcare; Products and Resources; and Communications, Media and Technology.

