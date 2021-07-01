Fort L.P. Lowers Stock Position in Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers Incorporated (NYSE:RBA)

Fort L.P. cut its stake in shares of Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers Incorporated (NYSE:RBA) (TSE:RBA) by 1.2% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 28,020 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 337 shares during the quarter. Fort L.P.’s holdings in Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers were worth $1,641,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in RBA. FIL Ltd grew its stake in shares of Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers by 61.6% during the 4th quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 1,860,199 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $129,303,000 after buying an additional 709,247 shares during the period. Sawtooth Solutions LLC purchased a new stake in Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers during the 4th quarter worth $250,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its position in Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers by 47.0% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 127,949 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $8,899,000 after purchasing an additional 40,934 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC boosted its position in Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers by 5.1% during the 4th quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 11,444 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $800,000 after purchasing an additional 552 shares during the period. Finally, Korea Investment CORP boosted its position in Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers by 280.7% during the 4th quarter. Korea Investment CORP now owns 112,700 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $7,827,000 after purchasing an additional 83,100 shares during the period. 82.16% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers alerts:

Shares of RBA stock opened at $59.28 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $6.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.32, a P/E/G ratio of 4.63 and a beta of 1.16. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $61.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 1.07 and a quick ratio of 0.98. Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers Incorporated has a 12 month low of $40.02 and a 12 month high of $78.64.

Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers (NYSE:RBA) (TSE:RBA) last issued its earnings results on Sunday, May 9th. The business services provider reported $0.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.24 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $331.56 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $294.73 million. Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers had a net margin of 12.22% and a return on equity of 19.56%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.21 EPS. Research analysts predict that Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers Incorporated will post 1.82 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 16th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 26th were paid a $0.22 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, May 25th. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.48%. Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 26.19%.

RBA has been the subject of a number of research reports. Raymond James upped their price target on shares of Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers from $59.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th. TD Securities upped their price target on shares of Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers from $57.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th. National Bank Financial cut shares of Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a $66.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, May 11th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. National Bankshares lowered shares of Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a $66.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, May 12th. Finally, OTR Global reiterated a “mixed” rating on shares of Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers in a report on Tuesday, April 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have given a hold rating to the company. Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $64.86.

In other news, insider James J. Jeter sold 20,455 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.42, for a total value of $1,256,346.10. Following the sale, the insider now owns 25,373 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,558,409.66. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CMO Matthew Ackley sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.57, for a total transaction of $121,140.00. Following the sale, the chief marketing officer now owns 19,510 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,181,720.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 25,655 shares of company stock worth $1,576,974. Company insiders own 0.54% of the company’s stock.

Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers Company Profile

Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers Incorporated, an asset management and disposition company, sells industrial equipment and other durable assets through its unreserved live on site auctions, online marketplaces, listing services, and private brokerage services. It sells a range of used and unused commercial assets, including earthmoving equipment, truck tractors and trailers, government surplus, oil and gas equipment, and other industrial assets, as well as construction and heavy machinery.

Further Reading: What is total return in investing?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RBA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers Incorporated (NYSE:RBA) (TSE:RBA).

Receive News & Ratings for Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.