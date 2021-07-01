Fort L.P. Grows Stake in Conagra Brands, Inc. (NYSE:CAG)

Fort L.P. increased its holdings in shares of Conagra Brands, Inc. (NYSE:CAG) by 22.9% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 46,114 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,588 shares during the quarter. Fort L.P.’s holdings in Conagra Brands were worth $1,734,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Vident Investment Advisory LLC grew its position in shares of Conagra Brands by 7.4% during the first quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 50,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,902,000 after purchasing an additional 3,491 shares in the last quarter. XTX Topco Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Conagra Brands during the first quarter worth about $355,000. CIBC Asset Management Inc grew its position in shares of Conagra Brands by 25.9% during the first quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 101,322 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,810,000 after purchasing an additional 20,835 shares in the last quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC grew its holdings in Conagra Brands by 11.3% during the 1st quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC now owns 63,402 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,384,000 after buying an additional 6,439 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Algert Global LLC purchased a new position in Conagra Brands during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $1,210,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.11% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Thomas K. Brown sold 11,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.54, for a total transaction of $412,940.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Jana Partners Llc sold 2,811,853 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.60, for a total value of $105,725,672.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 2,872,853 shares of company stock valued at $108,014,113 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 2.60% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:CAG opened at $36.38 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $17.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.97, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.95 and a beta of 0.88. Conagra Brands, Inc. has a 1 year low of $32.55 and a 1 year high of $39.34. The company has a 50 day moving average of $37.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 0.80 and a quick ratio of 0.32.

Conagra Brands (NYSE:CAG) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 7th. The company reported $0.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.58 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $2.77 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.72 billion. Conagra Brands had a return on equity of 16.95% and a net margin of 10.15%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.47 EPS. On average, analysts expect that Conagra Brands, Inc. will post 2.63 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 2nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 30th were paid a $0.275 dividend. This represents a $1.10 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.02%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, April 29th. Conagra Brands’s payout ratio is 48.25%.

CAG has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Citigroup initiated coverage on Conagra Brands in a report on Tuesday, April 20th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $42.00 price target for the company. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on Conagra Brands from $37.00 to $38.00 in a report on Friday, April 9th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on Conagra Brands from $33.00 to $34.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 23rd. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell initiated coverage on Conagra Brands in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. They set a “neutral” rating and a $42.00 price target for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $38.22.

Conagra Brands, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a consumer packaged goods food company in North America. The company operates through Grocery & Snacks, Refrigerated & Frozen, International, and Foodservice segments. The Grocery & Snacks segment primarily offers shelf stable food products in various retail channels in the United States.

