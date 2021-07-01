Fort L.P. Buys 294 Shares of Verisk Analytics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSK)

Fort L.P. increased its stake in Verisk Analytics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSK) by 3.4% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 8,892 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 294 shares during the quarter. Fort L.P.’s holdings in Verisk Analytics were worth $1,571,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its stake in shares of Verisk Analytics by 3.2% in the first quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 7,288,232 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,287,759,000 after purchasing an additional 228,438 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its stake in Verisk Analytics by 3.7% in the 1st quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 3,883,991 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $686,263,000 after buying an additional 139,195 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Verisk Analytics by 2.7% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,959,067 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $521,581,000 after acquiring an additional 77,376 shares during the period. Flossbach Von Storch AG lifted its position in shares of Verisk Analytics by 460.0% during the first quarter. Flossbach Von Storch AG now owns 2,620,947 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $463,095,000 after acquiring an additional 2,152,947 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ownership Capital B.V. boosted its holdings in shares of Verisk Analytics by 9.6% in the first quarter. Ownership Capital B.V. now owns 1,916,413 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $338,611,000 after acquiring an additional 167,152 shares during the period. 89.12% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

VRSK has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded shares of Verisk Analytics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $192.00 to $196.00 in a research note on Monday, March 8th. Raymond James upgraded Verisk Analytics from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $190.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 8th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on Verisk Analytics from $201.00 to $197.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $202.67.

In related news, Director Samuel G. Liss sold 5,265 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $190.08, for a total transaction of $1,000,771.20. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 25,562 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,858,824.96. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, CAO David J. Grover sold 2,520 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $173.53, for a total value of $437,295.60. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 12,492 shares in the company, valued at $2,167,736.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 51,720 shares of company stock valued at $9,106,157 in the last ninety days. 2.28% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

NASDAQ VRSK opened at $174.72 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 0.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $175.80. Verisk Analytics, Inc. has a twelve month low of $159.79 and a twelve month high of $210.66. The stock has a market capitalization of $28.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.05, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.47 and a beta of 0.78.

Verisk Analytics (NASDAQ:VRSK) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 3rd. The business services provider reported $1.23 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.25 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $726.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $725.93 million. Verisk Analytics had a net margin of 25.16% and a return on equity of 33.51%. Verisk Analytics’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.17 earnings per share. Analysts expect that Verisk Analytics, Inc. will post 5.15 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 15th were issued a $0.29 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 14th. This represents a $1.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.66%. Verisk Analytics’s payout ratio is 23.02%.

Verisk Analytics Profile

Verisk Analytics, Inc provides data analytics solutions in the United States and internationally. It provides predictive analytics and decision support solutions to customers in rating, underwriting, claims, catastrophe and weather risk, global risk analytics, natural resources intelligence, economic forecasting, commercial banking and finance, and various other fields.

