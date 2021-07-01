Fort L.P. Acquires 690 Shares of Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT)

Fort L.P. raised its holdings in Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT) by 6.6% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 11,217 shares of the retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 690 shares during the quarter. Fort L.P.’s holdings in Walmart were worth $1,524,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Albion Financial Group UT purchased a new position in Walmart in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. ShoreHaven Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Walmart in the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. Perennial Advisors LLC bought a new position in Walmart in the 4th quarter worth approximately $32,000. Freedman Financial Associates Inc. purchased a new position in Walmart in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Finally, Piscataqua Savings Bank bought a new stake in Walmart during the 1st quarter valued at $42,000. 29.28% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Walmart news, CEO C Douglas Mcmillon sold 9,708 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $141.01, for a total transaction of $1,368,925.08. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director S Robson Walton sold 1,362,151 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $135.30, for a total transaction of $184,299,030.30. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 3,217,347 shares in the company, valued at $435,307,049.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 28,601,353 shares of company stock worth $3,980,360,351. 48.44% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of Walmart stock opened at $141.02 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 0.95 and a quick ratio of 0.37. Walmart Inc. has a 52-week low of $118.22 and a 52-week high of $153.66. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $139.79. The company has a market capitalization of $395.16 billion, a PE ratio of 32.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.22 and a beta of 0.46.

Walmart (NYSE:WMT) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 18th. The retailer reported $1.69 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.21 by $0.48. Walmart had a net margin of 2.18% and a return on equity of 19.92%. The company had revenue of $138.30 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $131.53 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.18 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.7% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that Walmart Inc. will post 5.95 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on WMT. Citigroup boosted their price objective on Walmart from $172.00 to $179.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 19th. MKM Partners increased their target price on shares of Walmart from $141.00 to $152.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 25th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell boosted their price target on shares of Walmart from $172.00 to $179.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 19th. Raymond James increased their price objective on Walmart from $155.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 25th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on Walmart from $165.00 to $181.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 19th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and twenty-two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $162.20.

Walmart Inc engages in the operation of retail, wholesale, and other units worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam's Club. It operates supercenters, supermarkets, hypermarkets, warehouse clubs, cash and carry stores, and discount stores; membership-only warehouse clubs; ecommerce websites, such as walmart.com, walmart.com.mx, walmart.ca, flipkart.com, and samsclub.com; and mobile commerce applications.

