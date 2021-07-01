Forian (NASDAQ:FORA) Shares Up 0.5%

Forian Inc. (NASDAQ:FORA)’s share price traded up 0.5% on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $12.75 and last traded at $12.57. 84,281 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 40% from the average session volume of 139,757 shares. The stock had previously closed at $12.51.

The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $11.34.

Get Forian alerts:

In related news, Director Martin J. Wygod purchased 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 19th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $9.94 per share, with a total value of $49,700.00. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Jennifer Hajj purchased 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 7th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $11.15 per share, for a total transaction of $33,450.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders purchased 23,714 shares of company stock valued at $239,633 over the last quarter.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in FORA. Royal Bank of Canada purchased a new position in shares of Forian in the 1st quarter worth $68,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Forian during the first quarter worth about $108,000. Geode Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Forian during the first quarter worth about $144,000. Oracle Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Forian in the 1st quarter worth about $1,571,000. Finally, Millennium Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Forian in the 1st quarter valued at about $1,607,000.

About Forian (NASDAQ:FORA)

Forian Inc provides a suite of software solutions, data management capabilities, and proprietary data and predictive analytics to optimize and measure operational, clinical, and financial performance for customers within the healthcare and cannabis industries, as well as cannabis dispensaries, cultivators, manufacturers, and distributors.

Further Reading: What is a good rate of return for a mutual fund?

Receive News & Ratings for Forian Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Forian and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.