FMC Co. (NYSE:FMC) Stock Holdings Reduced by AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC

AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC lessened its holdings in shares of FMC Co. (NYSE:FMC) by 62.1% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 6,114 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 10,026 shares during the period. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC’s holdings in FMC were worth $676,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Twin Tree Management LP lifted its holdings in FMC by 100.1% during the 4th quarter. Twin Tree Management LP now owns 266 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 389,266 shares in the last quarter. Vantage Consulting Group Inc bought a new stake in shares of FMC in the fourth quarter worth $39,000. Laffer Tengler Investments acquired a new position in shares of FMC during the fourth quarter valued at about $50,000. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of FMC during the first quarter worth about $48,000. Finally, Close Asset Management Ltd bought a new position in shares of FMC during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $55,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.48% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently commented on FMC shares. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $126.00 target price on shares of FMC in a report on Wednesday, May 12th. KeyCorp upped their price target on shares of FMC from $133.00 to $136.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, May 7th. Vertical Research downgraded shares of FMC from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $123.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Thursday, June 24th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of FMC from $131.00 to $133.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 13th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of FMC from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $116.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 23rd. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $128.50.

NYSE FMC opened at $108.20 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $13.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.78, a PEG ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 1.00. FMC Co. has a 52 week low of $96.05 and a 52 week high of $123.66. The business’s fifty day moving average is $116.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a current ratio of 1.38.

FMC (NYSE:FMC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 5th. The basic materials company reported $1.53 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.51 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $1.20 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.17 billion. FMC had a return on equity of 26.00% and a net margin of 11.51%. As a group, equities research analysts expect that FMC Co. will post 7.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.48 per share. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.77%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 29th. FMC’s payout ratio is currently 31.02%.

About FMC

FMC Corporation, an agricultural sciences company, provides crop protection, plant health, precision agriculture, and professional pest and turf management products. The company develop, markets, and sells crop protection chemicals that include insecticides, herbicides, and fungicides that are used in agriculture to enhance crop yield and quality by controlling a range of insects, weeds, and disease, as well as in non-agricultural markets for pest control.

