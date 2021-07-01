Flputnam Investment Management Co. Lowers Position in IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDXX)

Flputnam Investment Management Co. trimmed its stake in IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDXX) by 0.8% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 7,105 shares of the company’s stock after selling 56 shares during the quarter. Flputnam Investment Management Co.’s holdings in IDEXX Laboratories were worth $3,477,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in IDEXX Laboratories by 3.0% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,626,511 shares of the company’s stock worth $794,191,000 after buying an additional 47,752 shares in the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. grew its holdings in IDEXX Laboratories by 7.4% in the 1st quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 1,220,880 shares of the company’s stock valued at $597,387,000 after buying an additional 83,615 shares in the last quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. lifted its position in shares of IDEXX Laboratories by 16.6% during the 4th quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 857,183 shares of the company’s stock worth $428,480,000 after buying an additional 122,300 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in IDEXX Laboratories by 2.6% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 737,716 shares of the company’s stock valued at $360,972,000 after purchasing an additional 18,767 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of IDEXX Laboratories by 17.0% during the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 723,779 shares of the company’s stock worth $361,796,000 after acquiring an additional 104,982 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.08% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently weighed in on IDXX. Zacks Investment Research downgraded IDEXX Laboratories from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $519.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, April 6th. Barclays boosted their target price on IDEXX Laboratories from $600.00 to $616.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $482.00.

Shares of IDXX opened at $631.55 on Thursday. IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. has a 52-week low of $329.69 and a 52-week high of $639.65. The company has a quick ratio of 1.41, a current ratio of 1.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $563.76. The company has a market cap of $53.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 81.33, a PEG ratio of 4.04 and a beta of 0.89.

IDEXX Laboratories (NASDAQ:IDXX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The company reported $2.35 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.72 by $0.63. IDEXX Laboratories had a net margin of 23.59% and a return on equity of 131.51%. The firm had revenue of $777.71 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $738.43 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.29 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 24.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. will post 7.98 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, SVP Kathy V. Turner sold 2,900 shares of IDEXX Laboratories stock in a transaction on Monday, May 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $546.24, for a total value of $1,584,096.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 6,866 shares in the company, valued at $3,750,483.84. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP Kathy V. Turner sold 2,000 shares of IDEXX Laboratories stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $537.50, for a total value of $1,075,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 42,004 shares of company stock worth $23,130,605. 2.06% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About IDEXX Laboratories

IDEXX Laboratories, Inc develops, manufactures, and distributes products and services primarily for the companion animal veterinary, livestock and poultry, dairy, and water testing markets worldwide. The company operates through CAG; Water Quality Products; Livestock, Poultry and Dairy; and Other segments.

