Flputnam Investment Management Co. Has $4.74 Million Position in XPO Logistics, Inc. (NYSE:XPO)

Flputnam Investment Management Co. cut its position in XPO Logistics, Inc. (NYSE:XPO) by 8.3% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 38,450 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 3,460 shares during the quarter. Flputnam Investment Management Co.’s holdings in XPO Logistics were worth $4,741,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its stake in shares of XPO Logistics by 6.2% during the first quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 110,316 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $13,600,000 after buying an additional 6,474 shares during the last quarter. Calamos Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of XPO Logistics in the first quarter valued at about $1,134,000. Three Peaks Capital Management LLC increased its position in XPO Logistics by 24.7% during the first quarter. Three Peaks Capital Management LLC now owns 21,168 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $2,610,000 after acquiring an additional 4,195 shares during the period. Westpac Banking Corp increased its position in XPO Logistics by 19.2% during the fourth quarter. Westpac Banking Corp now owns 9,343 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,114,000 after acquiring an additional 1,508 shares during the period. Finally, Los Angeles Capital Management LLC bought a new position in XPO Logistics during the first quarter worth about $2,610,000. Institutional investors own 73.29% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Jacobs Private Equity, Llc sold 84,260 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $144.53, for a total value of $12,178,097.80. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 18,208,301 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,631,645,743.53. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO S Jacobs Bradley sold 71,256 shares of XPO Logistics stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $143.45, for a total value of $10,221,673.20. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 387,416 shares in the company, valued at approximately $55,574,825.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 520,725 shares of company stock valued at $73,667,706. Insiders own 17.80% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have commented on XPO shares. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of XPO Logistics in a research note on Friday, April 30th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $162.00 price target on the stock. Raymond James boosted their price target on shares of XPO Logistics from $145.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. KeyCorp lifted their price objective on shares of XPO Logistics from $170.00 to $175.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 10th. Susquehanna boosted their price target on shares of XPO Logistics from $144.00 to $154.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 13th. Finally, Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of XPO Logistics from $160.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, June 18th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-one have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $154.38.

Shares of XPO opened at $139.89 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $15.63 billion, a PE ratio of 49.16, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 2.18. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $143.95. XPO Logistics, Inc. has a 12 month low of $72.21 and a 12 month high of $153.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.77, a current ratio of 1.02 and a quick ratio of 1.02.

XPO Logistics (NYSE:XPO) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, May 2nd. The transportation company reported $1.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.97 by $0.49. The firm had revenue of $4.77 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.33 billion. XPO Logistics had a net margin of 1.17% and a return on equity of 12.79%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.69 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that XPO Logistics, Inc. will post 6.31 EPS for the current year.

XPO Logistics, Inc provides supply chain solutions in the United States, rest of North America, France, the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Transportation and Logistics. The Transportation segment offers less-than-truckload (LTL) services, such as density and day-definite regional, inter-regional, and transcontinental LTL freight services through a network of tractors, trailers, professional drivers, and terminals; and truck brokerage services.

