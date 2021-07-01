Flputnam Investment Management Co. Has $4.25 Million Stake in TE Connectivity Ltd. (NYSE:TEL)

Flputnam Investment Management Co. increased its holdings in shares of TE Connectivity Ltd. (NYSE:TEL) by 141.3% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 32,927 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after buying an additional 19,280 shares during the period. Flputnam Investment Management Co.’s holdings in TE Connectivity were worth $4,251,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of TEL. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in TE Connectivity by 5.3% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 19,157,736 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $2,473,457,000 after purchasing an additional 963,748 shares during the last quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC increased its position in TE Connectivity by 13.0% during the first quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 11,108,776 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $1,434,254,000 after acquiring an additional 1,275,052 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new position in TE Connectivity in the 4th quarter valued at about $732,174,000. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in TE Connectivity by 3.3% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,579,399 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $589,336,000 after buying an additional 147,196 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in TE Connectivity by 40.0% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 4,530,148 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $584,887,000 after buying an additional 1,295,104 shares during the period. 89.59% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on TEL. Cowen restated a “market perform” rating and issued a $135.00 price target (down previously from $140.00) on shares of TE Connectivity in a research report on Monday, April 26th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of TE Connectivity from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $140.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Monday, April 19th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell lifted their price objective on shares of TE Connectivity from $130.00 to $145.00 in a report on Thursday, April 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on shares of TE Connectivity from $149.00 to $158.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 22nd. Finally, Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on shares of TE Connectivity from $142.00 to $145.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 22nd. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. TE Connectivity has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $216.40.

TE Connectivity stock opened at $135.21 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $44.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.99, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.08 and a beta of 1.36. TE Connectivity Ltd. has a 52 week low of $78.15 and a 52 week high of $139.58. The business’s 50-day moving average is $134.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a current ratio of 1.47.

TE Connectivity (NYSE:TEL) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 20th. The electronics maker reported $1.57 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.48 by $0.09. TE Connectivity had a return on equity of 16.76% and a net margin of 8.23%. The business had revenue of $3.74 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.52 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.29 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 17.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that TE Connectivity Ltd. will post 6.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

TE Connectivity declared that its Board of Directors has authorized a share repurchase program on Friday, June 11th that allows the company to buyback $1.50 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the electronics maker to buy up to 3.4% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are often an indication that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

In related news, EVP John S. Jenkins sold 9,140 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $135.65, for a total value of $1,239,841.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 24,710 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,351,911.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Eric Resch sold 23,900 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $136.00, for a total value of $3,250,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 49,963 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,794,968. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.79% of the company’s stock.

TE Connectivity Company Profile

TE Connectivity Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells connectivity and sensor solutions in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the AsiaÂ-Pacific, and the Americas. The company operates through three segments: Transportation Solutions, Industrial Solutions, and Communications Solutions.

