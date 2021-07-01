Flputnam Investment Management Co. Has $1.96 Million Stake in Schwab International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHF)

Flputnam Investment Management Co. trimmed its holdings in shares of Schwab International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHF) by 0.7% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 52,068 shares of the company’s stock after selling 387 shares during the period. Flputnam Investment Management Co.’s holdings in Schwab International Equity ETF were worth $1,959,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Marietta Investment Partners LLC grew its stake in Schwab International Equity ETF by 4.6% in the first quarter. Marietta Investment Partners LLC now owns 7,133 shares of the company’s stock worth $268,000 after purchasing an additional 313 shares during the period. Wealthfront Advisers LLC raised its position in Schwab International Equity ETF by 6.6% during the 1st quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC now owns 33,806,302 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,271,793,000 after purchasing an additional 2,080,541 shares in the last quarter. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in Schwab International Equity ETF by 40.8% during the 1st quarter. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 4,230 shares of the company’s stock worth $159,000 after buying an additional 1,225 shares during the last quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Schwab International Equity ETF by 31.9% in the 1st quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 579,452 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,799,000 after buying an additional 140,157 shares during the period. Finally, C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. increased its stake in Schwab International Equity ETF by 3.8% during the 1st quarter. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. now owns 20,427 shares of the company’s stock worth $768,000 after buying an additional 749 shares in the last quarter.

Schwab International Equity ETF stock opened at $39.45 on Thursday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $39.77. Schwab International Equity ETF has a 1-year low of $29.68 and a 1-year high of $40.92.

Schwab Strategic Trust (the Trust) is an open-end management investment company. The Trust’s portfolio of funds include Schwab U.S. REIT ETF, Schwab U.S. Broad Market ETF, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap ETF, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF, Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF, Schwab U.S.

