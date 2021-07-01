Flputnam Investment Management Co. Boosts Stock Position in AECOM (NYSE:ACM)

Flputnam Investment Management Co. increased its holdings in AECOM (NYSE:ACM) by 55.1% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 25,652 shares of the construction company’s stock after purchasing an additional 9,111 shares during the quarter. Flputnam Investment Management Co.’s holdings in AECOM were worth $1,645,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of AECOM by 1.0% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 12,436,649 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $797,313,000 after purchasing an additional 123,731 shares during the last quarter. Starboard Value LP boosted its position in AECOM by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. Starboard Value LP now owns 7,771,992 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $386,890,000 after purchasing an additional 39,996 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp lifted its holdings in AECOM by 2.1% in the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,314,476 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $84,271,000 after buying an additional 26,860 shares in the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its stake in shares of AECOM by 299.8% in the 4th quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 1,010,456 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $50,300,000 after purchasing an additional 757,719 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Interval Partners LP grew its position in AECOM by 80.7% in the 4th quarter. Interval Partners LP now owns 638,702 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $31,795,000 after purchasing an additional 285,221 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 87.69% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ACM stock opened at $63.32 on Thursday. AECOM has a twelve month low of $34.83 and a twelve month high of $70.04. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.27 billion, a PE ratio of 26.09, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.95 and a beta of 1.61. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $65.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a current ratio of 1.12.

AECOM (NYSE:ACM) last released its earnings results on Sunday, May 9th. The construction company reported $0.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.64 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $3.27 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.21 billion. AECOM had a positive return on equity of 11.49% and a negative net margin of 0.57%. The firm’s revenue was up .6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.55 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that AECOM will post 2.78 earnings per share for the current year.

Several brokerages have recently commented on ACM. Argus increased their price target on shares of AECOM from $60.00 to $76.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 7th. KeyCorp lifted their price target on shares of AECOM from $60.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 19th. Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of AECOM from $69.00 to $80.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell boosted their price objective on shares of AECOM from $69.00 to $80.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on shares of AECOM from $59.00 to $67.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. AECOM currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $71.71.

AECOM Profile

AECOM, together with its subsidiaries, delivers professional services to program and construction management in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It operates through three segments: Americas, International, and AECOM Capital. The company engages in planning, consulting, architectural, engineering, and construction management services for commercials and governments clients.

