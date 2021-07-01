Flputnam Investment Management Co. Boosts Stock Holdings in Seagate Technology Holdings plc (NASDAQ:STX)

Flputnam Investment Management Co. raised its stake in Seagate Technology Holdings plc (NASDAQ:STX) by 162.8% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 37,664 shares of the data storage provider’s stock after buying an additional 23,333 shares during the period. Flputnam Investment Management Co.’s holdings in Seagate Technology were worth $2,891,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Sei Investments Co. boosted its position in Seagate Technology by 177.3% during the fourth quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 53,647 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $3,361,000 after acquiring an additional 34,300 shares during the last quarter. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in Seagate Technology during the 4th quarter worth $26,000. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. increased its position in shares of Seagate Technology by 51.5% in the 1st quarter. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. now owns 12,274 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $942,000 after purchasing an additional 4,170 shares during the last quarter. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Seagate Technology in the 4th quarter worth about $239,000. Finally, Greenleaf Trust boosted its holdings in shares of Seagate Technology by 12.0% in the 1st quarter. Greenleaf Trust now owns 6,036 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $463,000 after buying an additional 646 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.21% of the company’s stock.

Get Seagate Technology alerts:

A number of analysts have commented on the stock. Barclays upgraded shares of Seagate Technology from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $85.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. Mizuho upped their price objective on shares of Seagate Technology from $83.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 18th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on shares of Seagate Technology from $95.00 to $115.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, June 14th. Benchmark upped their target price on shares of Seagate Technology from $95.00 to $112.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 9th. Finally, Bank of America increased their price objective on shares of Seagate Technology from $107.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 20th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have given a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $86.17.

In related news, Director Edward J. Zander sold 12,043 shares of Seagate Technology stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $97.58, for a total value of $1,175,155.94. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 20,175 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,968,676.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link . Also, Director Stephen J. Luczo sold 100,000 shares of Seagate Technology stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.13, for a total value of $9,213,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last 90 days, insiders sold 214,322 shares of company stock valued at $19,926,666. 0.97% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of STX stock opened at $87.93 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $20.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.93, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 14.21 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.12, a current ratio of 1.23 and a quick ratio of 0.81. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $92.84. Seagate Technology Holdings plc has a 1 year low of $43.53 and a 1 year high of $106.22.

Seagate Technology (NASDAQ:STX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 22nd. The data storage provider reported $1.48 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.18 by $0.30. The business had revenue of $2.73 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.67 billion. Seagate Technology had a return on equity of 88.26% and a net margin of 9.80%. The company’s revenue was up .5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.38 EPS. Equities analysts predict that Seagate Technology Holdings plc will post 5.01 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 7th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 12th will be paid a dividend of $0.67 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 11th. This represents a $2.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.05%. Seagate Technology’s payout ratio is currently 58.64%.

Seagate Technology Company Profile

Seagate Technology Holdings plc provides data storage technology and solutions in Singapore, the United States, the Netherlands, and internationally. The company offers hard disk and solid state drives, including serial advanced technology attachment, serial attached SCSI, and non-volatile memory express products; solid state hybrid drives; and storage subsystems.

Featured Story: What is the S&P/ASX 200 Index?

Receive News & Ratings for Seagate Technology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Seagate Technology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.