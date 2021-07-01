Flow (FLOW) Achieves Market Cap of $394.92 Million

Flow (CURRENCY:FLOW) traded up 1.2% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on June 30th. One Flow coin can now be purchased for about $9.31 or 0.00027138 BTC on popular exchanges. Flow has a total market capitalization of $394.92 million and approximately $42.15 million worth of Flow was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Flow has traded up 8.3% against the US dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002916 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.68 or 0.00001977 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $15.74 or 0.00045878 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 6.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $46.51 or 0.00135609 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 6.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $57.84 or 0.00168627 BTC.

Egoras (EGR) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0560 or 0.00000163 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded down 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $34,245.62 or 0.99845911 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002922 BTC.

Flow Coin Profile

Flow was first traded on May 15th, 2020. Flow’s total supply is 1,344,157,523 coins and its circulating supply is 42,429,369 coins. Flow’s official Twitter account is @flow_blockchain

According to CryptoCompare, “‍Flow is a fast, decentralized, and developer-friendly blockchain, designed as the foundation for a new generation of games, apps, and the digital assets that power them. It is based on a unique, multi-role architecture, and designed to scale without sharding, allowing for massive improvements in speed and throughput while preserving a developer-friendly, ACID-compliant environment. Flow empowers developers to build thriving crypto- and crypto-enabled businesses. Applications on Flow can keep consumers in control of their own data; create new kinds of digital assets tradable on open markets accessible from anywhere in the world; and build open economies owned by the users that help make them valuable. “

Flow Coin Trading

