FlexShopper (NASDAQ:FPAY) Raised to “C-” at TheStreet

FlexShopper (NASDAQ:FPAY) was upgraded by stock analysts at TheStreet from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note issued on Tuesday, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of FlexShopper from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 11th.

Shares of NASDAQ FPAY opened at $2.97 on Tuesday. FlexShopper has a fifty-two week low of $1.36 and a fifty-two week high of $3.95. The company’s 50-day moving average is $2.71. The company has a market capitalization of $63.50 million, a PE ratio of -21.21 and a beta of 1.24.

FlexShopper (NASDAQ:FPAY) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 10th. The financial services provider reported ($0.03) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.01 by ($0.04). The business had revenue of $32.78 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $32.64 million. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that FlexShopper will post 0.32 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Howard Dvorkin purchased 41,757 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 28th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $2.67 per share, with a total value of $111,491.19. Following the purchase, the director now owns 43,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $116,145. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders purchased a total of 108,928 shares of company stock worth $293,862 in the last three months. 30.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD purchased a new position in FlexShopper during the 1st quarter valued at about $34,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. purchased a new position in FlexShopper during the 1st quarter valued at about $37,000. Northern Trust Corp grew its stake in FlexShopper by 82.9% during the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 25,874 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $68,000 after acquiring an additional 11,726 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP purchased a new position in FlexShopper during the 1st quarter valued at about $78,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in FlexShopper by 8.4% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 77,497 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $200,000 after acquiring an additional 5,973 shares in the last quarter. 18.12% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About FlexShopper

FlexShopper, Inc, a financial and technology company, operates an e-commerce marketplace to shop electronics, home furnishings, and other durable goods on a lease-to-own (LTO) basis. It offers durable products, such as consumer electronics; home appliances; computers, including tablets and wearables; smartphones; tires; and jewelry and furniture, such accessories.

