FLETA (FLETA) Price Hits $0.0121 on Top Exchanges

FLETA (CURRENCY:FLETA) traded 3.7% lower against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on July 1st. During the last seven days, FLETA has traded up 26% against the US dollar. One FLETA coin can now be bought for about $0.0121 or 0.00000036 BTC on major exchanges. FLETA has a total market capitalization of $13.45 million and $1.74 million worth of FLETA was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002998 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 6.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $18.21 or 0.00054598 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 7.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.07 or 0.00003222 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 8.8% against the dollar and now trades at $6.33 or 0.00018961 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002998 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 6.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $231.13 or 0.00692853 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000338 BTC.

KickToken [old] (KICK) traded up 12,221.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0211 or 0.00000063 BTC.

FLETA Coin Profile

FLETA (FLETA) is a coin. Its genesis date was April 16th, 2019. FLETA’s total supply is 2,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 1,114,153,260 coins. FLETA’s official message board is medium.com/@fletachain . The Reddit community for FLETA is /r/fletachain and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for FLETA is fleta.io . FLETA’s official Twitter account is @fletachain and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “FLETA focuses on extensive technological innovation and diverse fields of application. FLETA’s blockchain network has been designed to actualize the real ‘decentralization’ and contribute to the advancement of the blockchain ecosystem, by enhancing the independence and scalability of DApps. FLETA allows more freedom and efficiency in developing and providing services. It provides the function to create a customized subchain for each DApp, where the transaction of its token and assets can be made. Run through its own network, each DApp can update independently based on its own governance, frontend, and backend development environment. “

