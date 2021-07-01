Flagstar Bancorp (NYSE:FBC) Lowered to “Hold” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Flagstar Bancorp (NYSE:FBC) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note issued to investors on Monday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Flagstar Bancorp, Inc. is the holding company for Flagstar Bank, FSB, a federally chartered stock savings bank. Through its retail banking centers and e-commerce distribution channels, Flagstar attracts deposits from the general public. The institution utilizes these deposits, along with other funds garnered from the secondary market, to originate or acquire loans on a nationwide basis. “

A number of other research analysts have also recently commented on the stock. Wedbush reissued a neutral rating and set a $50.00 target price on shares of Flagstar Bancorp in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. Raymond James reaffirmed a market perform rating on shares of Flagstar Bancorp in a report on Monday, May 10th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $51.67.

Shares of NYSE FBC opened at $42.27 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 3.66 and a beta of 1.70. Flagstar Bancorp has a 12 month low of $26.34 and a 12 month high of $51.58. The company has a current ratio of 1.27, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.60. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $45.37.

Flagstar Bancorp (NYSE:FBC) last released its earnings results on Sunday, April 25th. The savings and loans company reported $3.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.63 by $0.68. The firm had revenue of $513.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $489.53 million. Flagstar Bancorp had a net margin of 27.65% and a return on equity of 30.63%. As a group, analysts expect that Flagstar Bancorp will post 8.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 1st were issued a $0.06 dividend. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.57%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 28th. Flagstar Bancorp’s payout ratio is currently 2.52%.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. FORA Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Flagstar Bancorp in the 1st quarter valued at about $68,000. Toronto Dominion Bank acquired a new position in shares of Flagstar Bancorp in the 1st quarter valued at about $75,000. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its holdings in Flagstar Bancorp by 245.3% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,448 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $110,000 after buying an additional 1,739 shares during the last quarter. Profund Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Flagstar Bancorp in the fourth quarter worth approximately $211,000. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp acquired a new position in Flagstar Bancorp in the first quarter worth approximately $215,000. 94.73% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Flagstar Bancorp Company Profile

Flagstar Bancorp, Inc operates as a savings and loan holding company for Flagstar Bank, FSB that provides commercial and consumer banking services to consumer, commercial, and government customers in the United States. It operates in three segments: Community Banking, Mortgage Originations, and Mortgage Servicing.

