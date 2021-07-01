FirstEnergy Corp. (NYSE:FE) Stake Lowered by Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd.

Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. cut its stake in shares of FirstEnergy Corp. (NYSE:FE) by 35.1% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 6,555 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 3,548 shares during the quarter. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd.’s holdings in FirstEnergy were worth $227,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of FE. Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of FirstEnergy by 152.6% during the first quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 778 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 470 shares during the period. Harbour Investments Inc. acquired a new position in shares of FirstEnergy during the first quarter worth approximately $27,000. Curi Capital acquired a new position in shares of FirstEnergy during the fourth quarter worth approximately $30,000. Regent Peak Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of FirstEnergy during the fourth quarter worth approximately $33,000. Finally, Focused Wealth Management Inc boosted its position in shares of FirstEnergy by 87.1% during the first quarter. Focused Wealth Management Inc now owns 960 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 447 shares during the period. 81.82% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NYSE FE opened at $37.21 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $20.24 billion, a PE ratio of 15.73 and a beta of 0.24. FirstEnergy Corp. has a 1 year low of $22.85 and a 1 year high of $42.35. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $37.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.02, a current ratio of 0.69 and a quick ratio of 0.62.

FirstEnergy (NYSE:FE) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 21st. The utilities provider reported $0.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.68 by $0.01. FirstEnergy had a net margin of 12.40% and a return on equity of 18.17%. The company had revenue of $2.73 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.78 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.66 EPS. The company’s revenue was up .6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts predict that FirstEnergy Corp. will post 2.53 earnings per share for the current year.

FE has been the subject of several analyst reports. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on FirstEnergy from $44.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 18th. Mizuho upped their target price on FirstEnergy from $33.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Barclays upped their target price on FirstEnergy from $37.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 25th. Finally, Bank of America upgraded FirstEnergy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, March 15th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. FirstEnergy currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $39.30.

About FirstEnergy

FirstEnergy Corp., through its subsidiaries, generates, transmits, and distributes electricity in the United States. The company operates through Regulated Distribution and Regulated Transmission segments. It operates 24,035 circuit miles of overhead and underground transmission lines; and electric distribution systems, including 272,531 miles of overhead pole line and underground conduit carrying primary, secondary, and street lighting circuits, as well as owns substations with a total installed transformer capacity of approximately 155,920,348 kilovolt-amperes.

