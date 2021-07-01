First Trust Switzerland AlphaDEX Fund (NASDAQ:FSZ) Short Interest Update

First Trust Switzerland AlphaDEX Fund (NASDAQ:FSZ) was the target of a significant drop in short interest in June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,300 shares, a drop of 43.5% from the May 31st total of 2,300 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 6,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.2 days.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. StoneX Group Inc. boosted its holdings in First Trust Switzerland AlphaDEX Fund by 5.2% in the first quarter. StoneX Group Inc. now owns 4,377 shares of the company’s stock worth $271,000 after purchasing an additional 215 shares during the period. UBS Group AG boosted its holdings in First Trust Switzerland AlphaDEX Fund by 1,138.4% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,548 shares of the company’s stock worth $96,000 after purchasing an additional 1,423 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC boosted its holdings in First Trust Switzerland AlphaDEX Fund by 272.5% in the first quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 19,826 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,229,000 after purchasing an additional 14,503 shares during the period. Horizon Investments LLC acquired a new position in First Trust Switzerland AlphaDEX Fund in the first quarter worth $249,000. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC acquired a new position in First Trust Switzerland AlphaDEX Fund in the first quarter worth $479,000.

Shares of FSZ stock traded up $0.42 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $66.88. 797 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,798. First Trust Switzerland AlphaDEX Fund has a fifty-two week low of $49.21 and a fifty-two week high of $69.96. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $66.72.

