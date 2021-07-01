First Trust Small Cap Growth AlphaDEX Fund (NASDAQ:FYC) Short Interest Up 425.5% in June

First Trust Small Cap Growth AlphaDEX Fund (NASDAQ:FYC) was the target of a significant increase in short interest during the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 28,900 shares, an increase of 425.5% from the May 31st total of 5,500 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 47,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.6 days.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in First Trust Small Cap Growth AlphaDEX Fund by 36.8% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 394,845 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,509,000 after purchasing an additional 106,136 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC boosted its holdings in shares of First Trust Small Cap Growth AlphaDEX Fund by 43.6% in the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 277,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,107,000 after buying an additional 84,207 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its holdings in shares of First Trust Small Cap Growth AlphaDEX Fund by 24.4% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 165,179 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,190,000 after buying an additional 32,448 shares during the period. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of First Trust Small Cap Growth AlphaDEX Fund by 14.4% in the first quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 142,807 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,949,000 after buying an additional 18,003 shares during the period. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp boosted its holdings in shares of First Trust Small Cap Growth AlphaDEX Fund by 12.9% in the first quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 120,675 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,407,000 after buying an additional 13,766 shares during the period.

Shares of NASDAQ FYC opened at $73.28 on Thursday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $70.91. First Trust Small Cap Growth AlphaDEX Fund has a 52-week low of $41.03 and a 52-week high of $77.09.

