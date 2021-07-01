First Trust Managed Municipal ETF (NASDAQ:FMB) Stock Position Boosted by Eldridge Investment Advisors Inc.

Eldridge Investment Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of First Trust Managed Municipal ETF (NASDAQ:FMB) by 1.8% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 156,878 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,723 shares during the quarter. First Trust Managed Municipal ETF makes up approximately 3.4% of Eldridge Investment Advisors Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 7th biggest holding. Eldridge Investment Advisors Inc.’s holdings in First Trust Managed Municipal ETF were worth $8,853,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Altus Wealth Group LLC increased its position in shares of First Trust Managed Municipal ETF by 55.8% during the first quarter. Altus Wealth Group LLC now owns 8,193 shares of the company’s stock worth $466,000 after acquiring an additional 2,936 shares during the period. Stifel Financial Corp increased its position in shares of First Trust Managed Municipal ETF by 12.3% during the first quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 128,701 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,263,000 after acquiring an additional 14,102 shares during the period. Barclays PLC purchased a new position in shares of First Trust Managed Municipal ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $1,428,000. ShoreHaven Wealth Partners LLC increased its position in shares of First Trust Managed Municipal ETF by 3.9% during the first quarter. ShoreHaven Wealth Partners LLC now owns 64,704 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,651,000 after acquiring an additional 2,448 shares during the period. Finally, GM Advisory Group Inc. increased its position in shares of First Trust Managed Municipal ETF by 4.4% during the first quarter. GM Advisory Group Inc. now owns 211,094 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,912,000 after acquiring an additional 8,941 shares during the period.

Shares of NASDAQ:FMB traded up $0.08 during trading on Thursday, reaching $57.28. 125,536 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 183,209. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $57.15. First Trust Managed Municipal ETF has a 12-month low of $54.97 and a 12-month high of $57.72.

