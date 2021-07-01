First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF (NASDAQ:LMBS) Stake Lowered by JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced its stake in shares of First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF (NASDAQ:LMBS) by 4.9% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 187,259 shares of the company’s stock after selling 9,670 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. owned 0.14% of First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF worth $9,561,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Venturi Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF by 96.0% during the 1st quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC now owns 29,329 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,498,000 after acquiring an additional 14,367 shares in the last quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc grew its holdings in shares of First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF by 9.7% during the 1st quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 35,207 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,798,000 after acquiring an additional 3,127 shares in the last quarter. Clifford Swan Investment Counsel LLC grew its holdings in shares of First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF by 6.4% during the 1st quarter. Clifford Swan Investment Counsel LLC now owns 603,227 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,801,000 after acquiring an additional 36,221 shares in the last quarter. Patron Partners Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $1,260,000. Finally, SSI Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF by 59.2% during the 4th quarter. SSI Investment Management LLC now owns 161,790 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,326,000 after acquiring an additional 60,154 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NASDAQ:LMBS opened at $50.90 on Thursday. First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF has a 1 year low of $50.77 and a 1 year high of $51.89. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $51.05.

Read More: What is Cost of Capital?



Receive News & Ratings for First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.