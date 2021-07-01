First Trust Dorsey Wright Focus 5 ETF (NASDAQ:FV) Short Interest Up 88.1% in June

First Trust Dorsey Wright Focus 5 ETF (NASDAQ:FV) was the target of a large growth in short interest during the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 143,300 shares, a growth of 88.1% from the May 31st total of 76,200 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 116,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.2 days.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in FV. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. lifted its position in shares of First Trust Dorsey Wright Focus 5 ETF by 73.7% in the first quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 660 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 280 shares during the last quarter. Wagner Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of First Trust Dorsey Wright Focus 5 ETF by 5.2% in the first quarter. Wagner Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,614 shares of the company’s stock worth $251,000 after buying an additional 280 shares during the last quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. lifted its position in shares of First Trust Dorsey Wright Focus 5 ETF by 2.9% in the first quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. now owns 10,170 shares of the company’s stock worth $454,000 after buying an additional 289 shares during the last quarter. CX Institutional lifted its position in shares of First Trust Dorsey Wright Focus 5 ETF by 1.3% in the first quarter. CX Institutional now owns 39,954 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,783,000 after buying an additional 519 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Titus Wealth Management lifted its position in shares of First Trust Dorsey Wright Focus 5 ETF by 2.4% in the first quarter. Titus Wealth Management now owns 25,690 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,147,000 after buying an additional 600 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of FV stock opened at $47.38 on Thursday. First Trust Dorsey Wright Focus 5 ETF has a 1-year low of $31.61 and a 1-year high of $47.49. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $46.27.

