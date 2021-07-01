First Quantum Minerals Ltd. (TSE:FM) Given Average Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

Shares of First Quantum Minerals Ltd. (TSE:FM) have been given a consensus rating of “Hold” by the eighteen ratings firms that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is C$33.31.

Several research firms have commented on FM. Raymond James increased their price objective on shares of First Quantum Minerals from C$39.00 to C$40.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 9th. Eight Capital increased their target price on shares of First Quantum Minerals from C$31.00 to C$34.00 and gave the company a “na” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 20th. Scotiabank increased their target price on shares of First Quantum Minerals from C$30.00 to C$34.00 in a research report on Monday, April 12th. Cfra raised their price objective on shares of First Quantum Minerals from C$32.00 to C$39.00 and gave the stock a “na” rating in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a C$36.00 price objective on shares of First Quantum Minerals in a report on Wednesday, April 28th.

Shares of TSE FM traded up C$0.11 during trading on Thursday, hitting C$28.57. 1,983,825 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,464,049. The firm has a fifty day moving average of C$28.90. First Quantum Minerals has a fifty-two week low of C$10.41 and a fifty-two week high of C$35.07. The firm has a market cap of C$19.73 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 664.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 93.62, a current ratio of 1.26 and a quick ratio of 0.70.

First Quantum Minerals (TSE:FM) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The company reported C$0.27 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C$0.24 by C$0.03. The business had revenue of C$2.13 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$2 billion. Analysts expect that First Quantum Minerals will post 2.51 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 6th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 6th were issued a $0.005 dividend. This represents a yield of 0.02%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, April 14th. First Quantum Minerals’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 17.27%.

In other First Quantum Minerals news, Director Philip K.R. Pascall sold 98,413 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$26.40, for a total transaction of C$2,597,817.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 5,872,725 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$155,022,909.10. Also, Director G. Clive Newall sold 50,000 shares of First Quantum Minerals stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$30.51, for a total transaction of C$1,525,250.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 2,693,461 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$82,164,027.81. In the last three months, insiders sold 298,413 shares of company stock worth $9,107,093.

First Quantum Minerals Ltd. engages in the exploration, development, and production of mineral properties. It primarily explores for copper, nickel, pyrite, gold, silver, and zinc ores, as well as produces acid. The company holds 100% interests in the Ravensthorpe nickel and cobalt mine in Australia; the Sentinel copper project in North Western Province of Zambia; the Las Cruces copper mine in Spain; the Guelb Moghrein copper-gold mine in Mauritania; the PyhÃ¤salmi copper, pyrite, zinc mine in Finland; and the Ãayeli copper-zinc mine in Turkey.

