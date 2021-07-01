First Mercantile Trust Co. Sells 232 Shares of United Rentals, Inc. (NYSE:URI)

First Mercantile Trust Co. lessened its holdings in shares of United Rentals, Inc. (NYSE:URI) by 16.3% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 1,187 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 232 shares during the period. First Mercantile Trust Co.’s holdings in United Rentals were worth $391,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. Profund Advisors LLC acquired a new position in United Rentals during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $251,000. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund grew its holdings in United Rentals by 96.6% during the fourth quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund now owns 2,723 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $631,000 after purchasing an additional 1,338 shares during the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC grew its holdings in United Rentals by 35.0% during the fourth quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 2,779 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $644,000 after purchasing an additional 720 shares during the last quarter. FineMark National Bank & Trust acquired a new position in United Rentals during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $219,000. Finally, Aviva PLC grew its holdings in United Rentals by 1.8% during the fourth quarter. Aviva PLC now owns 23,686 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $5,493,000 after purchasing an additional 411 shares during the last quarter. 90.62% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

URI has been the topic of several analyst reports. KeyCorp increased their price target on United Rentals from $370.00 to $390.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, April 30th. UBS Group upgraded United Rentals from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the company from $335.00 to $375.00 in a report on Friday, June 25th. Argus raised their price objective on shares of United Rentals from $280.00 to $360.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th. Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on shares of United Rentals from $350.00 to $368.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of United Rentals from $246.00 to $267.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Friday, April 30th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $301.31.

In other United Rentals news, CFO Jessica Graziano sold 2,452 shares of United Rentals stock in a transaction on Monday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $351.65, for a total transaction of $862,245.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 15,858 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,576,465.70. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . 0.42% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

URI opened at $319.01 on Thursday. United Rentals, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $142.01 and a fifty-two week high of $354.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.79, a current ratio of 1.09 and a quick ratio of 1.03. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $322.62. The firm has a market capitalization of $23.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.10, a P/E/G ratio of 1.12 and a beta of 2.06.

United Rentals (NYSE:URI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The construction company reported $3.45 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.10 by $0.35. United Rentals had a net margin of 10.87% and a return on equity of 29.36%. The firm had revenue of $2.06 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.98 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $3.35 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 3.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts forecast that United Rentals, Inc. will post 21.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About United Rentals

United Rentals, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an equipment rental company. It operates in two segments, General Rentals; and Trench, Power and Fluid Solutions. The General Rentals segment rents general construction and industrial equipment, including backhoes, skid-steer loaders, forklifts, earthmoving equipment, and material handling equipment; aerial work platforms, such as boom lifts and scissor lifts; and general tools and light equipment comprising pressure washers, water pumps, and power tools.

