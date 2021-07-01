First Mercantile Trust Co. Sells 187 Shares of Seagen Inc. (NASDAQ:SGEN)

First Mercantile Trust Co. cut its holdings in shares of Seagen Inc. (NASDAQ:SGEN) by 4.9% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,631 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 187 shares during the period. First Mercantile Trust Co.’s holdings in Seagen were worth $504,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Seagen by 0.4% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 12,569,833 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,745,448,000 after buying an additional 49,754 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Seagen by 5.2% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,566,964 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $217,297,000 after buying an additional 78,138 shares during the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Seagen by 16.8% during the first quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 1,528,065 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $212,299,000 after buying an additional 219,334 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Seagen during the fourth quarter valued at $231,102,000. Finally, Waddell & Reed Financial Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Seagen by 20.1% during the first quarter. Waddell & Reed Financial Inc. now owns 982,364 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $136,411,000 after buying an additional 164,422 shares during the last quarter. 87.67% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Credit Suisse Group began coverage on shares of Seagen in a report on Tuesday, March 30th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $145.00 price objective on the stock. Needham & Company LLC began coverage on shares of Seagen in a report on Friday, April 30th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $254.00 price target on the stock. Evercore ISI began coverage on shares of Seagen in a report on Monday, May 17th. They issued an “inline” rating and a $153.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Piper Sandler lowered their price target on shares of Seagen from $170.00 to $160.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 30th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $186.38.

Shares of Seagen stock opened at $157.88 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $149.93. The firm has a market capitalization of $28.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 43.73 and a beta of 0.87. Seagen Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $133.20 and a fifty-two week high of $213.94.

Seagen (NASDAQ:SGEN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.67) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.59) by ($0.08). Seagen had a return on equity of 21.41% and a net margin of 29.07%. The firm had revenue of $331.98 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $341.39 million. On average, analysts expect that Seagen Inc. will post -2.42 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, insider Roger D. Dansey sold 25,109 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $152.22, for a total transaction of $3,822,091.98. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Charles R. Romp sold 334 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $145.95, for a total transaction of $48,747.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 109,812 shares of company stock valued at $15,757,488. Insiders own 27.60% of the company’s stock.

Seagen Company Profile

Seagen Inc, a biotechnology company, develops and commercializes therapies for the treatment of cancer in the United States and internationally. The company markets ADCETRIS, an antibody-drug conjugate (ADC) for the treatment of patients with Hodgkin lymphoma or CD30-positive T-cell lymphomas; PADCEV, an ADC targeting Nectin-4 for the treatment of metastatic urothelial cancers; and TUKYSA, an oral small molecule tyrosine kinase inhibitor for the treatment of adult patients with advanced unresectable or metastatic HER2-positive breast cancer.

